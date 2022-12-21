Read full article on original website
2022: Milton continues to solidify its character
MILTON, Ga. — Throughout the year, the Milton City Council hunkered down on city code and kept a keen eye on new development, basing many decisions on the city’s rural heritage. Under a new Milton mayor and three new councilmembers, the city saw discussion on urban growth boundaries...
Keep Forsyth Beautiful plans tree recycling program
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Once the holiday festivities are said and done, you might wonder to yourself, “What on earth should I do with my old Christmas tree?”. But before you try to grind it up for mulch with the coffee grinder or set your yard on fire with a good old fashioned Christmas tree bonfire, you might want to consider the annual Keep Forsyth County Beautiful “Bring One for the Chipper” event.
New Business Spotlight: North Main Street Market at Alpharetta
Business Name: North Main Street Market at Alpharetta. Business Description: The North Main Street Market at Alpharetta is a winter market running from November - March. Serving the Alpharetta & surrounding communities by providing access to locally produced foods and artisan goods. Month Opened: November. Phone: (563) 723-1774. Address: 735...
Volunteers refurbish afterschool youth site
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Young Men’s Service League dedicated more than 400 hours of volunteer service to faith-based Sandy Springs Mission as part of the Service League’s Ultimate Gift program. The Young Men’s Service League is a national nonprofit for teenage boys and their...
Opinion: Exceeding expectations in 2022, Milton sees bright future
This time last year, I was just beginning my role as Mayor and eager to get to work. Fortunately, years of outstanding leadership and dedication from our elected officials, staff, appointees on our many committees, boards and commissions, and finally, our involved and supportive community members, positioned us well for success this past year.
Sarah Beeson wins runoff for Roswell City Council seat
ROSWELL, Ga. — Late into the evening of Dec. 6 at her election watch party at Big Oak Tavern, Sarah Beeson celebrated as the City Council Post 1 runoff election was called in her favor. “I feel great now that we wrapped it up and have the results,” Beeson...
Food historian educates public on Black culinary dishes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Clarissa Clifton spends her Saturdays over a roaring fire, stirring pots in historical attire. For the past five years, she’s been a food historian at Smith Plantation, where she volunteers twice a month to cook her specialty— historical Southern poverty food. “I cook all...
Nonprofit director marvels at heightened charity during holidays
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — In November, North Fulton Community Charities welcomed Sandra Holiday as the nonprofit’s new executive director, where she dove into the nonprofit’s several seasonal events. Holiday came from Atlanta Children’s Shelter, where she worked as executive director for 13 years. She’s spent over 25...
HOME Real Estate secures major gift to tuition-free school
ATLANTA — HOME Real Estate announced its gift Dec. 12 to The Boyce L. Ansley School, a private school for children experiencing homelessness in downtown Atlanta, alongside that of matching donors Todd and Kim Snell, totaling $60,000. The matched donation will enable the kindergarten through third grade school to...
Sandy Springs Police Reports
Each week Appen Media requests initial incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs is withholding what it calls “narrative reports.” It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
Vandals hit townhome under construction
ALPHARETTA, Ga. —A townhome under construction on Olmstead Way in Alpharetta was damaged by unknown vandals overnight Dec. 2, police reports said. Vandals used bricks and asphalt to damage two large windows, siding and gutters on the backside of the home, causing more than $2,000 in damage. Police officers...
Safe Kids North Fulton group shares holiday safety tips
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Christmas is approaching fast, which means that local roads and highways will soon be packed with people traveling to see friends or family, enjoying the holiday season. But to make sure that everyone really does enjoy the holidays, and everyone gets home safely, the Roswell...
North Carolina man arrested for shoplifting
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to shoplift more than $1,000 in “high end purses” from Von Maur at Perimeter Mall. Police reports said the man was arrested Dec. 4 after loss prevention officers saw him concealing several purses in a bag, while walking around the Von Maur store. The suspect fled the scene but was stopped at a side exit and taken into custody.
Sounds of Sawnee ensemble continues seasonal tradition
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For nearly three decades, Forsyth County has ushered in the holiday season with the festive songs played by the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band. No different than when they first performed in 1993, the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band took the stage at the Cumming City Center amphitheater Dec. 2 and played a selection of Christmas favorites for the Cumming community.
Parked vehicle’s wheels stolen in Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said that someone stole the wheels off a car parked off of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in November. The incident occurred Nov. 26 at about 4 a.m. and was captured on security camera footage, police said. The victim was able to watch on the recording as his vehicle was put on a jack and its wheels were stolen. Reports said the victim’s wheels were custom made and cost about $3,000.
Car clocked at 88 mph on McGinnis Ferry Road
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police stopped a man on McGinnis Ferry Road at Sheldon Place Dec. 5 after observing his 2020 black Honda Civic approaching from behind well above the speed limit of 45 mph. Police received a reading of 78 mph, then 83 mph before the...
Dunwoody UMC, Tebow Foundation to present special needs prom night
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody United Methodist and the Tim Tebow Foundation will host the Night of Shine Feb. 10, celebrating local individuals with special needs with an in-person prom night experience. Church officials announced this week that the event will be held at the church as part of worldwide...
Construction materials stolen from worksite
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are investigating the theft of 32 bundles of shingles from a local construction site. Police said the shingles, valued at $2,500, were stolen overnight from a job site at 315 Hook Street in Alpharetta. The owner and builder of the home discovered the theft Dec. 5 and was told by a neighbor that a suspect vehicle had been spotted committing the theft.
Restaurant employee accused of altering tip
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police were dispatched to a fraud call at restaurant on Medlock Bridge Road. The owner and manager said one of his employees altered the tip amount on five delivery receipts. The owner told police the receipts had a tip amount already included, but...
Sandy Springs woman invents a recovery tool
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.—When Dawn Clements was 23 years old and pregnant with her first child, she herniated five discs in her back. It’s a pain Clements remembers vividly decades later, and it’s what inspired her to invent the Fit Buddy. The Fit Buddy looks unassuming. It’s curved,...
