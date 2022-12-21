ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston police identify victim of deadly Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Dorchester on Friday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road found Michael Collins, Jr., of Dorchester, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police officer hospitalized after cruiser struck

SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a crash involving a cruiser sent a trooper to the hospital Saturday morning. Authorities responded at 8:44 a.m. to a report of a state police car involved in an accident on the Interstate 93 north Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem. Investigators...
SALEM, NH
caughtindot.com

Death Investigation at Franklin Hill Ave and Shandon Road, Dorchester

At about 11:18 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to Shot Spotter activation and a radio call for a person shot at Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located what appears to be an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced shortly before midnight.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say

A person was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to Christmas Eve rollover crash on Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Storrow Drive overnight Saturday. A tow truck could be seen removing the crumpled sedan from the scene. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police warn of phone extortion scams after man loses $9,500

Boston police are warning the public of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man this week reported losing nearly $10,000 from the fraudulent scheme. The Massachusetts man told law enforcement Friday he was scammed out of $9,500 on Thursday, alleging he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a lawyer, who said his nephew was in a car crash, was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500 for bail, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road

WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
WOBURN, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester

A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester late Friday night that left a man dead. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

BPD warns of scam that cost 93-year-old nearly $10,000

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston police are warning people about a phone extortion scam that recently cost a man nearly $10,000.  Boston police say that on Friday a 93-year-old man reported that he was scammed out of $9,500. The victim said someone called him on Thursday claiming to be a lawyer and was told that […]
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
72K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy