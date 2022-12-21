Read full article on original website
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
Boston 18-year-old Michael Collins, Jr. identified as man shot, killed Friday
An 18-year-old Boston man has been identified by police as the person shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood late Friday night, officials said. Michael Collins, Jr., a Dorchester resident, was shot around 11:15 p.m. Friday on the corner of Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, according to the Boston Police Department.
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 ramp
SALEM, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said a crash involving one of their cruisers on the Interstate 93 north Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem sent a trooper to the hospital Saturday morning.
GoLocalProv
Speeding Mercedes Flips Over in Providence Attempting to Evade Police — Stolen Gun Found in Vehicle
Providence police say that the driver of a black Mercedes SUV flipped the vehicle over in the city on Friday, trying to flee the police. According to police, occupants of the vehicle fled when it crashed — they were later apprehended, and a stolen gun was located in the Mercedes.
whdh.com
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police officer hospitalized after cruiser struck
SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said a crash involving a cruiser sent a trooper to the hospital Saturday morning. Authorities responded at 8:44 a.m. to a report of a state police car involved in an accident on the Interstate 93 north Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem. Investigators...
caughtindot.com
nbcboston.com
whdh.com
Crews respond to Christmas Eve rollover crash on Storrow Drive
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on Storrow Drive overnight Saturday. A tow truck could be seen removing the crumpled sedan from the scene. No additional information was immediately available. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,...
Boston police warn of phone extortion scams after man loses $9,500
Boston police are warning the public of phone extortion scams after a 93-year-old man this week reported losing nearly $10,000 from the fraudulent scheme. The Massachusetts man told law enforcement Friday he was scammed out of $9,500 on Thursday, alleging he was contacted on his phone by a person claiming to be a lawyer, who said his nephew was in a car crash, was arrested in Providence, Rhode Island and needed $9,500 for bail, according to a statement from the Boston Police Department.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after person stabbed, run over in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night. Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence. The victim was hospitalized...
homenewshere.com
Arlington man killed in fatal crash on Cambridge Road
WOBURN - A horrific two-car accident on Cambridge Road in Woburn at the Winchester line has left one person dead, an Arlington man, 73, while injuring another at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday as hurried shoppers made their along the busy four-lane roadway in front of the Horn Pond Plaza.
Alleged Harvard drunk driver crashes into Mass. apartment, displaces 5, police say
A Harvard man was accused of driving drunk and crashing into a Stow apartment building late Thursday night. The crash caused considerable damage to the residence’s electrical system; displacing the five tenants living in the building, according to Stow Police Chief Michael Sallese. William Michael Hook, 51, of Harvard,...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly used antifreeze, deicer, brake fluid to poison and kill boyfriend
55-year old Leroy Fowler went into convulsions on his 55th birthday on Nov. 11. His 64-year-old girlfriend Judy Church then called 911 and told the dispatcher that she thinks that he ingested something that made him sick, that he was bleeding from his nose, and having trouble standing. Salisbury responders...
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed on Christmas Day in Dorchester
A violent Christmas Day in Dorchester after a man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon. According to police, the man was stabbed at around 2:30 p.m. on Stratton Street. Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital, the extent of that person's injuries is unknown. The investigation is ongoing.
whdh.com
BPD warns of scam that cost 93-year-old nearly $10,000
BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Boston police are warning people about a phone extortion scam that recently cost a man nearly $10,000. Boston police say that on Friday a 93-year-old man reported that he was scammed out of $9,500. The victim said someone called him on Thursday claiming to be a lawyer and was told that […]
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: 7 Massachusetts men indicted; 4 men wanted in Norfolk County shooting death
A Norfolk County Grand Jury this week has indicted seven Massachusetts men for murder in the August 18, 2022, shooting of Jordan Wiggins in the parking area of his Quincy apartment building, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey. “One of the men, Cornel Bell, Jr., was taken into...
Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Stomach During Boston Gas Station Brawl: DA
A 30-year-old pregnant woman was in the hospital Thursday, Dec. 22, after she was stabbed in the stomach during a fight at a Boston gas station a day before, authorities said. Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Caroline Merck told a judge that doctors were treating Vanessa Parham and h…
WCVB
Salisbury woman Judy Church accused of poisoning boyfriend, killing him
Editor’s note: Leroy Fowler’s age has been corrected to reflect the fact that he was 55 years old. A Salisbury woman who was charged this week with murder is accused of killing her boyfriend by poisoning him with a fluid commonly used in antifreeze, news outlets reported. Prosecutors...
