Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
NBC Bay Area
78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero
A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest man in Hollister on a number of gang and gun charges
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Salinas police along with the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant on Alder Street in Hollister that led to the arrest of Israel Villa, 44, Wednesday. According to VSTF, Villa was leaving his home with his 13-year-old son, officers were able to pull the...
KSBW.com
Reckless driver crashes into 7-11 sign in Seaside: Police
SEASIDE, Calif. — A reckless driver in Seaside was caught rear-ending a car on Fremont Boulevard, which led to the driver crashing into a 7-11 sign at the Hilby Ave. intersection. According to police, at around 4:30 p.m., a car rear-ended another car. It abruptly sped off after the...
Bakersfield Californian
Parents of siblings killed in alleged DUI collision file lawsuit against Greenfield Union
The parents of siblings who died a year ago in an alleged DUI crash have sued the Greenfield Union School District because, their lawsuit alleges, it approved bus routes and a stop on heavily traveled roads that “expose students” to a “foreseeable risk of harm.”. Caylee Brown,...
KRON4
Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to Los Gatos students
KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://trib.al/JTIIGfa. Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://trib.al/JTIIGfa. Small businesses impacted after Humboldt County earthquake. KRON4's Terisa Estacio. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Health officials issue new...
KSBW.com
Off-duty Santa Cruz cop who killed Salinas man won't face charges: DA
SALINAS, Calif. — Prosecutors say they won’t be filing criminal charges against a Santa Cruz police officer who shot and killed a man while off duty. In an ironic twist of fate, the victim had aspirations to be a police officer. --Video from previous broadcast. In October, Salinas...
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Break Into Family-Owned Jewelry Store in San Jose
A family-owned jewelry store in San Jose was broken into early Thursday morning and police have yet to make any arrests. Burglars triggered the alarm system at Acapulco Jewelers on Post Street and the owners dispatched police. But officers got there too late to catch anyone. The owners said it's...
benitolink.com
Hollister police make arrest following robbery in progress call
Hollister Police Department told BenitoLink it arrested a 24-year-old male Dec. 21 for charges of possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a California ID of someone else and of suspected fentanyl pills. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said that on Dec. 21 around 7:45 p.m., Ulta Beauty employees reported a...
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man
KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
San Jose dealer accused of selling fentanyl to kids who OD'd pleads not guilty
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose drug dealer arrested and charged with felony drug sales to minors after students overdosed on pills he sold them pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Thursday. Simon Armendariz, 23, allegedly sold fentanyl-laced pills to students at Los Gatos High School who then overdosed from them, […]
Press Banner
Reversing Vehicle Hits and Kills Davenport Woman
A 76-year-old Davenport pedestrian was killed Dec. 16 after she was struck by a fellow community member’s vehicle at Swanton Road, just east of Pacific Coast Highway. The incident occurred around 3pm as a 77-year-old male driver, also from Davenport, was reversing a 2002 Ford in a northerly direction on a driveway.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Arrested, Charged With Drug Sales After Los Gatos Students Overdose
A San Jose drug dealer has been arrested and charged after a group of Los Gatos High School students overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills that they purchased from him, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Simon Armendariz, 23, was charged with felony drug sales to minors, the district...
3 arrested, group accused of stealing $180K from gas station in Sunnyvale
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested in connection to an orchestrated theft at a Valero Gas Station in Sunnyvale, according to a news alert from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. The suspects are part of a group that is accused of causing $200,000 in total damages to the gas station. The incident […]
Armed suspect barricaded in San Jose State campus library
SAN JOSE -- A large law enforcement response converged on the San Jose State campus Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed suspect barricaded in the library.San Jose State spokesperson Michelle McDonald said library has been evacuated and the students still on campus were sent a text notifying them of the situation. The suspect was barricaded in a restroom in the library and police are inside the building attempting to make contact with the suspect.McDonald said police were originally notified after a witness came out of the restroom and told library staffers that an armed person was in the restroom. University staff and members of the public were in the library when the armed suspect was reported and were immediately evacuated. San Jose police and San Jose State University campus police officers were on the scene. No shots have been fired, McDonald said.The Martin Luther King Library is located on the northwest corner of campus on South 4th and East San Fernando St. The school is currently on winter break after the university held commencement last week.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms
Emergency crews rushed 4 people to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. Representatives with Cal Fire reported the crash happened on the Eastbound I-10 just west of Monterey before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators revealed a total of 4 vehicles were involved in the collision. Four people were taken to the hospital: The post Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
Update: Woman gives herself up after standoff at San Jose State campus library
SAN JOSE -- A woman armed with a replica handgun instigated a standoff with university police at the San Jose State University campus library Wednesday and peacefully gave up after holing herself up for hours. The woman barricaded herself inside a restroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, the university confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. University spokesperson Michelle McDonald said officers had still not made contact with the suspect after about three hours. McDonald said SJSU Police Chief Michael Carroll indicated the armed suspect is a woman based off of a witness account, who had come out of the restroom and...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest alleged 'sextortionist,' which they say led to suicide of 17-year-old
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday said they arrested a "sextortionist," who took a 17-year-old's money and threatened to post sexually explicit photos, which in turn, led to his suicide, featured on the Dr. Phil show. Police said they arrested Jonathan Kassi, 25, on Thursday in the...
KSBW.com
Police search for shooter after 18-year-old man killed in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in Salinas, police reported Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Bradbury Street at around 7:15 p.m. Officers said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
