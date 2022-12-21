ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'

SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero

A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Reckless driver crashes into 7-11 sign in Seaside: Police

SEASIDE, Calif. — A reckless driver in Seaside was caught rear-ending a car on Fremont Boulevard, which led to the driver crashing into a 7-11 sign at the Hilby Ave. intersection. According to police, at around 4:30 p.m., a car rear-ended another car. It abruptly sped off after the...
SEASIDE, CA
KRON4

Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to Los Gatos students

KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://trib.al/JTIIGfa. Man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. Read more: https://trib.al/JTIIGfa. Small businesses impacted after Humboldt County earthquake. KRON4's Terisa Estacio. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. Health officials issue new...
LOS GATOS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thieves Break Into Family-Owned Jewelry Store in San Jose

A family-owned jewelry store in San Jose was broken into early Thursday morning and police have yet to make any arrests. Burglars triggered the alarm system at Acapulco Jewelers on Post Street and the owners dispatched police. But officers got there too late to catch anyone. The owners said it's...
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister police make arrest following robbery in progress call

Hollister Police Department told BenitoLink it arrested a 24-year-old male Dec. 21 for charges of possession of burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a California ID of someone else and of suspected fentanyl pills. Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said that on Dec. 21 around 7:45 p.m., Ulta Beauty employees reported a...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man

KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
KING CITY, CA
Press Banner

Reversing Vehicle Hits and Kills Davenport Woman

A 76-year-old Davenport pedestrian was killed Dec. 16 after she was struck by a fellow community member’s vehicle at Swanton Road, just east of Pacific Coast Highway. The incident occurred around 3pm as a 77-year-old male driver, also from Davenport, was reversing a 2002 Ford in a northerly direction on a driveway.
DAVENPORT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Armed suspect barricaded in San Jose State campus library

SAN JOSE -- A large law enforcement response converged on the San Jose State campus Wednesday after receiving reports of an armed suspect barricaded in the library.San Jose State spokesperson Michelle McDonald said library has been evacuated and the students still on campus were sent a text notifying them of the situation. The suspect was barricaded in a restroom in the library and police are inside the building attempting to make contact with the suspect.McDonald said police were originally notified after a witness came out of the restroom and told library staffers that an armed person was in the restroom. University staff and members of the public were in the library when the armed suspect was reported and were immediately evacuated.  San Jose police and San Jose State University campus police officers were on the scene. No shots have been fired, McDonald said.The Martin Luther King Library is located on the northwest corner of campus on South 4th and East San Fernando St. The school is currently on winter break after the university held commencement last week.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
SAN JOSE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms

Emergency crews rushed 4 people to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. Representatives with Cal Fire reported the crash happened on the Eastbound I-10 just west of Monterey before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators revealed a total of 4 vehicles were involved in the collision. Four people were taken to the hospital: The post Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Woman gives herself up after standoff at San Jose State campus library

SAN JOSE -- A woman armed with a replica handgun instigated a standoff with university police at the San Jose State University campus library Wednesday and peacefully gave up after holing herself up for hours. The woman barricaded herself inside a restroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, the university confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. University spokesperson Michelle McDonald said officers had still not made contact with the suspect after about three hours. McDonald said SJSU Police Chief Michael Carroll indicated the armed suspect is a woman based off of a witness account, who had come out of the restroom and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Police search for shooter after 18-year-old man killed in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in Salinas, police reported Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Bradbury Street at around 7:15 p.m. Officers said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
SALINAS, CA

