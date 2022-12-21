ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 35, Chicago 13

Chi_Pettis 6 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 9:46. Drive: 9 plays, 64 yards, 5:19. Key Plays: V.Jones kick return to Chicago 36; Fields 20 pass to Pringle; Montgomery 28 run. Chicago 7, Buffalo 0. Buf_Davis 19 pass from J.Allen (kick failed), 6:22. Drive: 7 plays, 71 yards, 3:19. Key Plays:...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Johnson, DePaul Blue Demons take on the Creighton Bluejays

DePaul Blue Demons (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (7-6, 1-1 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -15.5; over/under is 146.5. BOTTOM LINE: Javan Johnson and the DePaul Blue Demons take on Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Creighton Bluejays in Big East play. The Bluejays are 5-1 on their home...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

DePaul plays Creighton on 3-game road slide

DePaul Blue Demons (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (7-6, 1-1 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -15.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: DePaul will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Blue Demons face Creighton. The Bluejays have gone 5-1 in home games. Creighton is 1-3...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy