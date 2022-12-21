“WinterFun 101 is where to go, what to do, and how to do it. Years ago people would say there’s nothing to do in the Winter, and then I said there’s so much to do. I am going to make a publication about this,” Linda Nervick of WinterFun 101 tells us. The publication highlights things like winter camping, vertical ice, snowmobiling, disc golf, and the list goes on.

DULUTH, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO