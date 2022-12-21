Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Face-hurting wind chills finally end Sunday
Today will have afternoon highs will in the positive single digits but feel around ten degrees cooler. Winds will be better than the past couple of days at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Lake-effect snow on the South Shore will end by noon. Temperatures will improve this...
WDIO-TV
2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge results
The 2022 Christmas Lighting Challenge results are in and the community has chosen their favorite homes and businesses in 4 communities all over the area. Hundreds of votes are in and over 10,000 views and counting of the online map and list prove the community loves Christmas lights!. Winners were...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Elliot
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Linda talks WinterFun 101 and Dog Approved Biz
“WinterFun 101 is where to go, what to do, and how to do it. Years ago people would say there’s nothing to do in the Winter, and then I said there’s so much to do. I am going to make a publication about this,” Linda Nervick of WinterFun 101 tells us. The publication highlights things like winter camping, vertical ice, snowmobiling, disc golf, and the list goes on.
WDIO-TV
Helpful last minute shopping tips for the holiday season
With Christmas will be here in two days, and there are two more nights of Hanukah, there are still people finishing last minute shopping. But if you still haven’t found that last gift don’t worry, because Miller Hill Mall, Fleet Farm, and other stores will be open for last minute shopping needs.
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman found deceased after going missing earlier Friday
A Duluth woman was found dead after going missing earlier Friday. 71-year-old Diane Poole who suffered from dementia and was outside without shoes or a jacket that day. The Duluth Police Department had originally asked for the public’s help locating Diane. She was last seen at Mesaba and E 9th St.
WDIO-TV
CHUM Homeless Community Vigil
CHUM held a Homeless Community Vigil on the steps of Duluth City Hall this afternoon. This vigil comes as an effort to remember and honor the lives that have been lost in the homeless community, and also draw attention to the ongoing homelessness crisis. “One of the really important things...
WDIO-TV
Anonymous couple donates $50K to Duluth Salvation Army
A Christmas miracle indeed for the Duluth Salvation Army. Someone saw that the red kettle campaign was still far behind their goal. So a couple decided to bring a $50,000 check to the organization. This will bring the non-profit so much closer to their goal, and help them fund their...
WDIO-TV
Fond Du Luth’s charity donation to Duluth Salvation Army
The Duluth Salvation Army, just recently finished their annual holiday distribution days, but are still asking for donations. Fond Du Luth’s Make it a Point to Give campaign, however aims to support local charity organization in Duluth, with donations to help give back to the community. The Fond Du...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East boy’s hockey shuts out Duluth Marshall
The Duluth East boy’s hockey skated into Mars Arena on Thursday in search of a crosstown rivalry win over Duluth Marshall. These two teams haven’t played each other since the 2020-2021 season. East’s Grant Winkler ripped the Greyhound’s first goal of the night and notched another in the...
WDIO-TV
UMD football Gbor nominated for Cliff Harris Small College Defensive P.O.T.Y award
Announced earlier this week University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football cornerback Dayvia Gbor has been nominated for the Cliff Harris Small College Defensive Player of the year award. The honor and award are set to rcognize the outstanding efforts of a single defensive player amongst Division II, Division III, and...
WDIO-TV
UMD’s football player Laing accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
University of Minnesota Duluth’s offensive lineman Brent Laing has received and accepted an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The shrine bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation and provides players the opportunity to showcase their game to NFL scouts. The game will be...
WDIO-TV
Superior girl’s basketball continues stellar start with win over Duluth East
Duluth East girl’s basketball took a trip to battle the once-beaten Spartans of superior. The last time these two played each other, the Spartans came out on top and the Greyhound went into Thursday’s battle looking for a different outcome. The Spartans got on the board with a...
Comments / 0