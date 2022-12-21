ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSDK

End of the year savings at Best Home Furnishings

ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings is finishing out the year a 50% off sale. Stop in for major savings without waiting for for a New Year's Day sale!. Best Home Furnishings is located at Highway 55 and Lindbergh behind the Denny’s restaurant. For more information, call (314)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Simple, easy holiday cookies on a budget

ST. LOUIS — It’s time for another trip to Ruler Foods! Our Associate Producer, Mary Thaier stopped by to whip up her go-to holiday cookie – Christmas Hollies. In a saucepan over low heat, melt together the marshmallows, butter, vanilla, and food coloring. Mix in the cornflakes cereal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Caroling on the Plaza: The Waterloo Singers Company performs

ST. LOUIS — On Friday, Dec. 16th our Show Me celebrated the holidays with “Caroling on the Plaza.” We welcomed the Singers Company for an exciting performance. Director, Jody Matzenbacher, explains Singers Company is all about strong women and strong girls. It’s a non-competitive performing group for elementary-age girls. The group is located in Waterloo, IL. It is all about teaching the girls the impact that their voice can have for good in the world and how they can bring joy. Their goal is to provide a fun environment to inspire young girls with confidence through music and dance.
WATERLOO, IL
KSDK

The Mary's VS. The Karen's

ST. LOUIS — For this week’s must do, we decided to mix it up…it is Mary's versus the Karen’s!. Welcome to Karen's Diner. Karen's Diner is a 100% immersive experience. While you might be used to your please and thank you’ s, at this diner, the wait staff is rude to you. With the sass, the jokes and the games, it really is a one of a kind experience!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy