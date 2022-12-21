Read full article on original website
KSDK
End of the year savings at Best Home Furnishings
ST. LOUIS — Best Home Furnishings is finishing out the year a 50% off sale. Stop in for major savings without waiting for for a New Year's Day sale!. Best Home Furnishings is located at Highway 55 and Lindbergh behind the Denny’s restaurant. For more information, call (314)...
KSDK
Simple, easy holiday cookies on a budget
ST. LOUIS — It’s time for another trip to Ruler Foods! Our Associate Producer, Mary Thaier stopped by to whip up her go-to holiday cookie – Christmas Hollies. In a saucepan over low heat, melt together the marshmallows, butter, vanilla, and food coloring. Mix in the cornflakes cereal.
KSDK
Caroling on the Plaza: The Waterloo Singers Company performs
ST. LOUIS — On Friday, Dec. 16th our Show Me celebrated the holidays with “Caroling on the Plaza.” We welcomed the Singers Company for an exciting performance. Director, Jody Matzenbacher, explains Singers Company is all about strong women and strong girls. It’s a non-competitive performing group for elementary-age girls. The group is located in Waterloo, IL. It is all about teaching the girls the impact that their voice can have for good in the world and how they can bring joy. Their goal is to provide a fun environment to inspire young girls with confidence through music and dance.
KSDK
Another light burst of snow expected overnight Sunday into Monday
ST. LOUIS — We have just gotten over our recent burst of snow and Arctic air. The wind has been a major factor for us from Thursday into the weekend, but conditions are steadily improving. Snow is hitting Missouri and will march through St. Louis late tonight. It is...
KSDK
Some residents in St. Louis apartments have gone months without heat
A woman says her home at the Arcade Apartments in St. Louis has not had heat for months. She's fed up, but the apartment says it's working on a fix.
KSDK
Cheers to the next chapter: Photojournalist Kenny Koger retires, reflects on 27 years with KSDK
ST. LOUIS — After 27 years of hard work with KSDK, photojournalist Kenny Koger is celebrating his retirement. Dana DiPiazza sat down with the long-time journalist to reflect on Kenny’s long, successful career in media. Amid a time of gathering with loved ones, Kenny says he is grateful...
KSDK
Cancer patient on way to recovery thanks to St. Louis surgeon
Michael McDermott wasn’t sure he’d make it through the next hour. Now, after surgery in St. Louis, he’s going home for the holidays.
KSDK
The Mary's VS. The Karen's
ST. LOUIS — For this week’s must do, we decided to mix it up…it is Mary's versus the Karen’s!. Welcome to Karen's Diner. Karen's Diner is a 100% immersive experience. While you might be used to your please and thank you’ s, at this diner, the wait staff is rude to you. With the sass, the jokes and the games, it really is a one of a kind experience!
KSDK
Full Highlights: Mizzou wallops ranked Illinois to win 2022 Braggin' Rights game
In upset, blow out fashion, Mizzou and Dennis Gates stunned Illinois in the 2022 Braggin' Rights game with a 93-71 win in St. Louis. Here's full highlights.
KSDK
St. Louis alderman's video shows woman lying on the ground, says she tried to rob him
This is video from St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley's Facebook live Thursday night. He said a woman tried to rob him, saying she had a weapon.
KSDK
Brown scores 31 as Missouri upsets No. 16 Illinois in Braggin' Rights game
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to a 93-71 victory over No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest Thursday night. Brown’s 31 points were...
KSDK
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
The woman tracked down her stolen SUV to a gas station and opened fire on the man inside. Two innocent bystanders were also shot and one has died.
KSDK
St. Louis alderman yells at woman 'I'm gonna blow your [expletive] head off' after he says she tried to rob him
Video posted to social media showed St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley confront and threaten to shoot a woman. He said the woman was trying to rob him.
KSDK
St. Louis County police officer killed Saturday in apparent murder-suicide
St. Louis County Police Officer Robert Woods was fatally shot Saturday morning in Lincoln County. The shooter, whom authorities did not identify, then shot himself.
