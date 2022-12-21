Girls hockey comes to Taunton High through Hockomock Stars co-op

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the MOA Warriors were facing a dilemma.

The girls hockey co-op between Hockomock League members Mansfield, Oliver Ames and Foxboro graduated 16 of its players over the past two seasons and to make matters worse, they had no incoming freshmen from any of the three schools.

Coincidentally, there also happened to be a growing appetite for girls hockey at several other Hockomock schools that didn't have teams, including Taunton.

Now, the MOA Warriors have become the Hockomock Stars, with Taunton, Attleboro, North Attleboro and Milford all joining, meaning for the first time all Hockomock League schools would be able to offer girls hockey as a varsity sport.

This season, these are the Taunton students who are lacing up their skates and hitting the ice.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Right now, 99 cents will get you a digital subscription for 12 months.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!