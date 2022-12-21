Knox County students invited to join a new, hands-on youth civics education program

A new opportunity for Knoxville youth to become more engaged and informed citizens is now a reality with the formation of a unique youth leadership program.

The Knox County Commission recently announced the launch of a new Junior Commission youth civics education program in 2023. Junior Commission participants will learn how their local government functions while promoting the importance of community engagement and public service.

“In a time where voter participation, candidates for elected office, and civic engagement are at an all-time low, I believe a proactive approach with the next generation of leaders is critical," Commissioner at-large Larsen Jay said in a release. "I introduced the Junior Commission program as a tool to educate Knox County’s finest students and to inspire them to get involved in shaping Knox County’s future."

Participants in the Junior Commission program must be enrolled full-time in a Knox County public, private, parochial or accredited home school program. Each Knox County commissioner will select one candidate to make up the 11 junior commissioners.

Over a three-month period, junior commissioners will work with their mentor commissioners and participate in unique programming, including orientation, work sessions, commission and zoning meetings, attendance at public events and a mock session of the Junior Commission during which they can learn hands-on governing.

The application period runs through Friday, Dec. 23. Students will be notified of their selection the week of Jan. 9. Students may apply for a junior commissioner position with their district commissioner or with one of the two At-Large Commissioners (who represent the entire county).

Additional information and the application portal can be found at: knoxcounty.org/juniorcommission.