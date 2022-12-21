ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Pretty in Pink Boutique’s Christmas Tree Fundraiser

By Sponsored Content
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Pretty in Pink Boutique is currently in the midst of its annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser. Each location has set up and decorated its Christmas Tree. You can view each one and vote for your favorite on their website .

Each vote helps raise money for the Pretty in Pink Foundation, which goes towards those who are unable to afford treatment at Pretty in Pink Boutique. The final donation will be made in the name of the store with the most votes.

Franklin

Pretty in Pink in Franklin chose a “Lady in Red” theme for their tree and decor. This artfully decorated tree is currently in the lead in the poll, but it’s a close race!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ds7Th_0jqRpjNL00

Hendersonville

This “Sweet Tree” at the Pretty in Pink in Hendersonville is sure to activate your sweet tooth. The bright colors and icicle base are eye-catching and make this tree one of the front runners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzxQD_0jqRpjNL00

Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro location chose to decorate its store with Santa decor. They have their main tree with decor but have also set up a smaller tree with a beard and little Santas throughout the store!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVuBh_0jqRpjNL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCptZ_0jqRpjNL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt4mt_0jqRpjNL00

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has chosen a snowmen theme and put the “Pink” in “Pretty in Pink”. The pink decor and signs held by the snowman showcase what Pretty in Pink is all about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIp8D_0jqRpjNL00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zs84K_0jqRpjNL00

About the Pretty in Pink Foundation

The Pretty in Pink Foundation was created to help those without insurance or unable to pay. It allows everyone in need to receive the same level of treatment at Pretty in Pink Boutique.

Lack of insurance or the ability to pay should not stop someone from receiving the treatment they deserve. Any monetary donations received go towards helping those who cannot afford treatment themselves. They also accept donations of lightly used prostheses, bras, and compression garments. You can donate to the foundation here .

Pretty in Pink Boutique

Voting for your favorite Christmas tree closes on Friday the 23rd, so be sure to get your votes in while you can!

If you or a loved one is battling breast cancer, know that Pretty In Pink Boutique provides support through it all. If you are looking for a compassionate ear that will listen or if you have questions, please reach out. Pretty In Pink Boutique is committed to your well-being the whole way through and may be able to assist or provide resources to help you or a loved one.

Please contact us via phone or email and let us know how we can help. Call (615) 777-PINK.

The post Pretty in Pink Boutique’s Christmas Tree Fundraiser appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville faces bitter cold with Warm Souls Christmas | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Even with outside temperatures at 15 degrees on Christmas Eve, that didn’t stop volunteers from pulling off “Warm Souls Christmas” at Austin Peay State University. For more than 15 years, Radical Mission Compassionate Ministries, along with support from the community, has...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

World Outreach Church: Christmas Day Service

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Join Senior Pastor Allen Jackson for World Outreach Church‘s Christmas Day Service. Watch the service LIVE on this page beginning at 9:30 a.m. If you don’t see it in the player above, or want a full-screen view of the service, you can click here.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

An Old Friend Returns In Mid January: Reeves-Sain Drugstore

(MURFREESBORO) A close friend returns early in the New Year. Rick Sain told WGNS that Reeves-Sain Drugstore is going through a total renovation and will reopen in mid January at 1801 Memorial Boulevard . . . That's not the only surprise returning to the corner of Memorial and MTCS Road,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Sumner County Source

Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County

Looking for Christmas Eve service times? Below, we have listed some local Christmas Eve Services. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us here. Life.Church Hendersonville 120 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 338-7241 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm & 5:30 pm Watch Online Here. Community Church 381 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN 37075 […] The post Christmas Eve Services in Sumner County appeared first on Sumner County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Where’s Santa Claus? Live Christmas Eve radar shows him getting closer to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking to share Santa Claus’ path from the North Pole to homes across the world, we’ve got you covered. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is a United States and Canada bi-national organization that defends the homeland through aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. They also track Santa Claus.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders

VIDEO: Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. Life-saving rescue by Spring Hill first responders. The food we enjoy during the holidays is not always good for our furry friends. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as...
SPRING HILL, TN
WSMV

Antioch homeowners left in dark after rolling blackouts

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some homeowners in Antioch say they’ve been left in the dark after the rolling blackout lasts for more than 10 hours each day. WSMV spotted crews on their street Christmas Eve evening working to restore the power in the area. Many say they’re frustrated with...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Strangers work together to get home for Christmas

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- More than 6,000 flights have already been canceled across the nation according to Flight Aware, a flight tracking site. Thursday was the busiest day for Christmas travels. Although, with the winter storm in the Midstate in the evening, several people were stuck at the airport overnight.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Pics: Miranda Lambert Wants You To Bring a Shelter Pup Home For Christmas

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin recently played Santa to some of the Nashville area’s animal shelters to ensure that Middle Tennessee’s homeless pets have a paw-fect Christmas. Lambert started her charity MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mother, Bev Lambert, to help bring awareness to rescue...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Look Who WGNS News Spotted!

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) Bulletin, WGNS News crews spotted a celebrity doing some last minute Christmas shopping. Just thought that you would like to be the "first" to know.
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy