ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Pretty in Pink Boutique’s Christmas Tree Fundraiser

By Sponsored Content
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Pretty in Pink Boutique is currently in the midst of its annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser. Each location has set up and decorated its Christmas Tree. You can view each one and vote for your favorite on their website .

Each vote helps raise money for the Pretty in Pink Foundation, which goes towards those who are unable to afford treatment at Pretty in Pink Boutique. The final donation will be made in the name of the store with the most votes.

Franklin

Pretty in Pink in Franklin chose a “Lady in Red” theme for their tree and decor. This artfully decorated tree is currently in the lead in the poll, but it’s a close race!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ds7Th_0jqRpgjA00

Hendersonville

This “Sweet Tree” at the Pretty in Pink in Hendersonville is sure to activate your sweet tooth. The bright colors and icicle base are eye-catching and make this tree one of the front runners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzxQD_0jqRpgjA00

Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro location chose to decorate its store with Santa decor. They have their main tree with decor but have also set up a smaller tree with a beard and little Santas throughout the store!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVuBh_0jqRpgjA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCptZ_0jqRpgjA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt4mt_0jqRpgjA00

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has chosen a snowmen theme and put the “Pink” in “Pretty in Pink”. The pink decor and signs held by the snowman showcase what Pretty in Pink is all about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIp8D_0jqRpgjA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zs84K_0jqRpgjA00

About the Pretty in Pink Foundation

The Pretty in Pink Foundation was created to help those without insurance or unable to pay. It allows everyone in need to receive the same level of treatment at Pretty in Pink Boutique.

Lack of insurance or the ability to pay should not stop someone from receiving the treatment they deserve. Any monetary donations received go towards helping those who cannot afford treatment themselves. They also accept donations of lightly used prostheses, bras, and compression garments. You can donate to the foundation here .

Pretty in Pink Boutique

Voting for your favorite Christmas tree closes on Friday the 23rd, so be sure to get your votes in while you can!

If you or a loved one is battling breast cancer, know that Pretty In Pink Boutique provides support through it all. If you are looking for a compassionate ear that will listen or if you have questions, please reach out. Pretty In Pink Boutique is committed to your well-being the whole way through and may be able to assist or provide resources to help you or a loved one.

Please contact us via phone or email and let us know how we can help. Call (615) 777-PINK.

The post Pretty in Pink Boutique’s Christmas Tree Fundraiser appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills

The sun will be out this weekend , but , it will be hard to know it. It is going to be bitter cold. A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Friday. We won’t see temps above freezing until maybe Monday,but, probably Tuesday. Despite the sun, thawing in this temps will be minimal. […] The post 2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager

Eric Church and longtime manager John Peets have partnered to form a new endeavor and all-inclusive enterprise: Solid Entertainment. Solid Entertainment centralizes all things Church while doubling down on infrastructure behind investments in his ever-evolving professional footprint, including the award-winning artist’s new SiriusXM Channel Outsiders Radio and his Lower Broadway venue, bar and restaurant, Chief’s, along with his own […] The post Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now: For your Close to Home LIVE radar and LIVE traffic find your county here Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ […] The post WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Fire Station Building Reflects History of Pleasant View

Americans are known for tearing down their historical buildings and “improving” the look of things by erecting something modern instead of simply remodeling and reusing as they do in many other countries. But in Pleasant View, when they built the new fire department in 2015, the new living quarters were designed to look like the […] The post Fire Station Building Reflects History of Pleasant View appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales DOB: 5/19/1994 Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Last seen in East Nashville. […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee

During the holidays, it’s a tradition to look at Christmas lights. The display of lights has a long history from candles on a tree to LED lights found today. Travel + Leisure released “The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State” with one local Middle Tennessee venue making the list. The travel magazine rated Gaylord […] The post Travel + Leisure Says This Spot Has the Best Christmas Lights Display in Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning

Good Morning. We are hoping you are bundled up and staying warm. Here is what we know this morning after last night’s Winter Storm Elliott: Widespread Power Outages- We are seeing the biggest problems in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford. But the numbers are lower than expected with NES leading the way with 1600+ outages. Roads […] The post Winter Storm Elliott – What We Know This Morning appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville. No additional information is available until […] The post $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. 2nd Annual Pegram Neighborhood Christmas Parade   River Breeze & River Bend Subdivisions Sunday, December 18 The 2nd Annual Pegram Neighborhood Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 18th from 4:30pm – 6:30pm. Make plans to decorate your car or ride […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director

Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson […] The post TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee

This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Of course, they also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, […] The post 7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 12 to December 16, 2022. Cheatham County Source Missing Mt. Juliet 29-Year-Old Man Found Deceased in Nashville The Mt. Juliet Police Department reported that the missing 29-year-old John Swoboda was found deceased in Nashville. Read more. $20,000 Reward Offered for Information in the 2015 […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 12, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

National Pumpkin Pie Day

With the holidays approaching and family coming into town, everyone is preoccupied with preparing their home. There’s one holiday approaching that isn’t at the top of most people’s lists: National Pumpkin Pie Day! National Pumpkin Pie Day is celebrated every year on December 25th. While it may be overshadowed by Christmas Day, it makes for […] The post National Pumpkin Pie Day appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings

During the holidays, sweets tend to get far more attention than savory items. But if you’re planning a holiday gathering, these savory pies will delight guests and eliminate the time and effort required to put a delicious meal on the table. Whether you’re planning a brunch or dinner party, Papa C’s Pies has pies that […] The post Savory Pies for Holiday Gatherings appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia Police Looking for 32-year-old Missing Person Emily Goodwin

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old missing person Emily Goodwin. Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 Block area of Bear Creek Pike in Columbia on 12/16/2022. Goodwin made several concerning statements to family prior to being reported missing. Goodwin is 5’6”tall weighing 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. […] The post Columbia Police Looking for 32-year-old Missing Person Emily Goodwin appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 15 – 21, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Place Your Re-Orders Before Year-End

As the year of 2022 comes to a close, it is time to place your reorders with Pretty in Pink Boutique. Your insurance benefits will reset once the new year rolls around, so it’s essential to get your appointment scheduled and get your order placed before that happens. About Pretty in Pink Boutique Pretty In […] The post Place Your Re-Orders Before Year-End appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Named 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Tournament of the Year

The Korn Ferry Tour bestowed five tournaments, one volunteer, and a charity with its annual season-ending tournament awards Wednesday, December 7 as part of the PGA TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings. Following its sixth season as a Korn Ferry Tour event, the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation earned the prestigious Tournament of the Year […] The post Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Named 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Tournament of the Year appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe

NEW: The Missing Person BOLO for Tanya Dawn Taylor has been canceled. She was found safe by a MPD officer overnight. Thanks for sharing. Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. […] The post Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy