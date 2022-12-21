ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia

By Michael Carpenter
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin.

Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:

“Today, we found that our sweet Emily has flown to Jesus. As I walked today, I prayed that God would lead me to her… and he did. I discovered her body under a tree, not very far from her car, but in a direction that we didn’t think she would take. An autopsy and investigation is required by state law.

We are devastated and heart broken to lose one of the kindest, most compassionate people to walk the earth. She is now singing the music she loved, in heavens choir! The grief feels crippling, but I still believe that God is always in control and God is always good… we rest in that. Thank you for your love and support.

Mike, Rebecca, Stewart, and Andrew Goodwin.”

There is also a gofundme page set up here for donations.

PREVIOUS STORY BELOW:

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old missing person Emily Goodwin. Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 Block area of Bear Creek Pike in Columbia on 12/16/2022.

Goodwin made several concerning statements to family prior to being reported missing. Goodwin is 5’6”tall weighing 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com

The post Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Columbia Police Looking for 32-year-old Missing Person Emily Goodwin

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 32-year-old missing person Emily Goodwin. Goodwin’s vehicle was found abandoned in the 900 Block area of Bear Creek Pike in Columbia on 12/16/2022. Goodwin made several concerning statements to family prior to being reported missing. Goodwin is 5’6”tall weighing 140 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. […] The post Columbia Police Looking for 32-year-old Missing Person Emily Goodwin appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 19, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 19 to December 23, 2022. Cheatham County Source Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 19, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Faith Nicole Collins

Faith Nicole Collins of Kingston Springs, TN passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 18th, 2022, at the age of 28. She was born to Thadd and Mia Collins of Kingston Springs on December 17th, 1994, and immediately stole her daddy’s heart. She spent as much time as possible in his garage helping him […] The post OBITUARY: Faith Nicole Collins appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia Police Looking for Missing Juvenile Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez

The Columbia Police Department is trying to locate 16-year-old missing juvenile Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez. She was last seen in 800 Block area of Rutherford Lane in Columbia on 12/17/2022. Chavez-Rodriguez is 5’0”tall weighing 158 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation […] The post Columbia Police Looking for Missing Juvenile Andry Jisselle Chavez-Rodriguez appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now: For your Close to Home LIVE radar and LIVE traffic find your county here Winter Weather Advisory URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ […] The post WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022

Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 20, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Nashville’s Top Most Wanted Beeri Eluid Chica Gonzales DOB: 5/19/1994 Wanted for Sexual Battery- Aggravated- Victim under 13, Rape of a Child x2, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Last seen in East Nashville. […] The post Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 20, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director

Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson […] The post TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued

Wind Chill Warning For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221200- /O.UPG.KOHX.WC.A.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T2100Z/ /O.NEW.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0600Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, […] The post WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills

The sun will be out this weekend , but , it will be hard to know it. It is going to be bitter cold. A wind chill warning remains in effect until noon Friday. We won’t see temps above freezing until maybe Monday,but, probably Tuesday. Despite the sun, thawing in this temps will be minimal. […] The post 2022 Christmas Weekend Weather – Bitter Cold Temps and Wind Chills appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TBI Issues Amber Alert for 1-Year-Old Roberto Godinez III

An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Fayetteville Police Dept for 1y/o year-old Roberto Godinez III. He may be w/Roberto Godinez II, and they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 w/ TN tag D055UT w/front end damage. The child is 1’05”, 36 lbs, with blonde hair and green […] The post TBI Issues Amber Alert for 1-Year-Old Roberto Godinez III appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee

This year Nashville is number 26 on Lawnstarter’s list of Best Cities to Ice Skate. Usually reserved for places with snowier climates, when rating cities to receive a ranking they looked at access to ice rinks, skating lessons, and hockey equipment. Of course, they also considered climate conditions and local popularity based on hockey teams, […] The post 7 Places to Ice Skate in Middle Tennessee appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES December 15 – 21, 2022 To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in […] The post Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Fire Station Building Reflects History of Pleasant View

Americans are known for tearing down their historical buildings and “improving” the look of things by erecting something modern instead of simply remodeling and reusing as they do in many other countries. But in Pleasant View, when they built the new fire department in 2015, the new living quarters were designed to look like the […] The post Fire Station Building Reflects History of Pleasant View appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Cheatham County Source

Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe

NEW: The Missing Person BOLO for Tanya Dawn Taylor has been canceled. She was found safe by a MPD officer overnight. Thanks for sharing. Tanya Dawn Taylor, 59, walked away from her residence on Stonewall Blvd. about a week and a half ago. Taylor could possibly be in green Ford Windstar van tag number 911BCDB. […] The post Missing Person Tanya Dawn Taylor Found Safe appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager

Eric Church and longtime manager John Peets have partnered to form a new endeavor and all-inclusive enterprise: Solid Entertainment. Solid Entertainment centralizes all things Church while doubling down on infrastructure behind investments in his ever-evolving professional footprint, including the award-winning artist’s new SiriusXM Channel Outsiders Radio and his Lower Broadway venue, bar and restaurant, Chief’s, along with his own […] The post Country Artist Eric Church Creates Management Company With Longtime Manager appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville

NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Melrose Gas Station, 2609 8th Ave. S., Nashville. No additional information is available until […] The post $50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

UPDATE!!! TVA Struggles,Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up

UPDATE 12/24 10:55 a.m.: The Titans have announced they will move their kickoff to 1:00 p.m. CST in response to rolling blackouts by TVA. TVA has re-started rolling blackouts this morning, as their grid continues to struggle under bitter cold temps. How long the rolling blackouts will go is yet to be determined. Electrical blackouts […] The post UPDATE!!! TVA Struggles,Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Your Holiday Weekend Guide: Christmas Lights, Pictures With Santa, Ice Skating & More

It’s the holiday weekend, you may have family in town looking for things to do. We’ve rounded up a list of happenings for the weekend. Visit Santa photo by Donna Vissman In case you changed your mind about your list or you haven’t had time to visit the man in the red suit, we have […] The post Your Holiday Weekend Guide: Christmas Lights, Pictures With Santa, Ice Skating & More appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Named 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Tournament of the Year

The Korn Ferry Tour bestowed five tournaments, one volunteer, and a charity with its annual season-ending tournament awards Wednesday, December 7 as part of the PGA TOUR’s annual Tournament Meetings. Following its sixth season as a Korn Ferry Tour event, the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation earned the prestigious Tournament of the Year […] The post Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation Named 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Tournament of the Year appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- December 19,2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: December 19 -December 25, 2022. Home Free photo from Ryman Auditorium Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- December 19,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy