MarJayvious Moss picks Memphis football, gives Tigers first 4-star signee in five years

By Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

Memphis football's early signing period didn't have much drama, but the Tigers added a surprise to their 2023 recruiting class by signing four-star defensive back MarJayvious Moss.

Moss, who is 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, attends Northwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. He had offers from Minnesota and Baylor, among others, and visited Memphis this month for an official visit.

NEWEST TIGERS: Memphis football recruiting class 2023: Meet the Tigers' early signees

HOW TIGERS RECRUIT: How Ryan Silverfield attracted Memphis football's historic 2023 recruiting class despite 6-6 record

GRAY TO ALBANY STATE Memphis football analyst Quinn Gray named head coach at Albany State

Moss is the first four-star recruit to sign with Memphis since Obinna Eze in 2017. The Tigers also added four-star recruit Kayode Oladele on the roster during preseason practice in 2018.

Moss is not just the highest-ranked recruit in the Tigers' class per 247Sports and also one of the highest-ranked players the Tigers have signed in the 247Sports recruit database, which dates back to 1999.

The Tigers' 2023 class is already on pace to be the program's second-highest ranked class in history per 247Sports. Adding Moss will certainly raise the rankings and add to a defensive back group that loses All-AAC safety Quindell Johnson but is ranked 100th in passing yards allowed this season.

