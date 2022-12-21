Breaking down UNC football’s 2023 signing class
North Carolina coach Mack Brown signed his fourth straight recruiting class considered to be in the top 25 nationally, but it has been a very different process than his previous ones.
UNC’s class is ranked No. 24 nationally according to 247 Sports composite team rankings, and third in the ACC behind Clemson (10) and Florida State (18). With name, image and likeness (NIL) turning recruiting into the “wild, wild west,” Brown said the Tar Heels lost five recruits who could have made it closer to a top-10 class.
“All of us are navigating different waters now with with NIL and the transfer portal with roster management and the way recruiting is going and being handled,” Brown said.
Brown said there was “absolutely no drama” Wednesday with the 20 players who signed. The class includes 11 on defense and nine on offense, including 10 players who will enroll early and be on campus next month. Linebackers Michael Short and Amare Campbell, who have graduated, will join the Tar Heels even sooner.
Short and Campbell are able to participate in drills now, although Brown said they’ll be limited to helmets and shorts during a process that will be akin to an orientation. The duo will travel to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl with the team — although they cannot receive bowl gifts — and will be on the sideline during their Dec. 28 bowl game against Oregon.
Top-rated recruit
Wide receiver Chris Culliver, who is from Maiden, was ranked No. 202 in the 247 Sports composite. Brown said Culliver is a player who improved and his senior highlights looked even better than those from his junior year. Brown: “He can jump, he’s got body control, he’s got hands, he’s got tremendous speed. Again, we thought his senior year he probably improved as much as anybody we’ve seen.”
Player who could impact early
Cornerback Tre Miller played two seasons at Hoover (Ala.) High before playing his senior season in Oklahoma. He racked up Power 5 offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State and Southern Cal. Although he’s a bit undersized, he could compete for playing time early given Carolina’s thin depth at the position. Brown: “He’s savvy. Dre (Bly) talked to him earlier in the year about stripping balls and how important turnovers are and he really improved in that area. He plays the ball well and can really jump.”
Most intriguing recruit
As good as defensive back Kaleb Cost is on the gridiron, he might be just as good on the diamond. Cost also was recruited by and will play for Carolina’s baseball team. Brown: “I‘m really excited about him. We think he can play all five places on defense, he’s that talented.”
Top local recruit
Carolina needs edge rushers and picked up two of the best locally in Southern High’s Jaybron Harvey, who led the nation with 28 sacks as a junior, and Panther Creek’s Tyler Thompson. Brown: “We haven’t played as well on defense here as we played on offense. We got to keep recruiting great players and we feel like that both of the pass rushers — (Harvey) and Tyler Thompson will upgrade our pass rush.”
Signed players
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Hometown
|High school
|R.J. Grigsby*
|OL
|6-3
|310
|Kennesaw, Ga.
|North Cobb
|Tyler Thompson*
|Edge
|6-4
|219
|Cary
|Panther Creek
|Jaybron Harvey*
|Edge
|6-3
|225
|Mebane
|Southern Durham
|Ayden Ducanson
|S
|6-2
|185
|Atlanta
|Whitefield Academy
|Rodney Lora
|DL
|6-4
|270
|North Arlington, NJ
|Woodberry Forest (VA)
|Ty Adams
|DB
|5-11
|175
|Swainsboro, Ga.
|Swainsboro
|Amare Campbell*
|LB
|6-0
|215
|Manassas, Va.
|Unity Reed
|DJ Geth*
|OL
|6-4
|300
|Spartanburg, SC
|Dorman
|Julien Randolph
|TE
|6-5
|210
|Purcellville, Va.
|Independence
|Kaleb Cost
|CB
|5-10
|180
|Atlanta
|Sandy Creek
|Nolan McConnell*
|OL
|6-6
|280
|Stafford, Va.
|Colonial Forge
|Joel Starlings
|DL
|6-5
|310
|Richmond, Va.
|Benedictine
|Michael Short*
|LB
|6-3
|220
|Columbus, Ohio
|Mallard Creek (Charlotte)
|Chris Culliver
|WR
|6-3
|174
|Maiden
|Maiden
|Jordan Louie
|RB
|5-11
|205
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|Meadowcreek (Georgia)
|Paul Billups*
|WR
|6-2
|185
|Chesapeake, Va.
|Western Branch
|Tre Miller
|CB
|5-9
|165
|Birmingham, Ala.
Deer Creek (Edmond, Ok.)
|Caleb LaVallee
|LB
|6-1
|215
|Smyrna, Ga.
|Whitefield Academy
|Tad Hudson*
|QB
|6-3
|220
|Huntersville
|Hough
|Christian Hamilton*
|WR
|6-0
|175
|Harrisburg
|Hickory Ridge
* - early enrollee
