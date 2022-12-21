Read full article on original website
City of Springfield facilites on delayed start Friday, responding to icy road conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield will delay opening City Hall, Springfield Public Library and Springfield Municipal Court until noon on Friday, December 23 due to continued icy road conditions, the city announced in a press release. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES & DELAYS | SHARE YOUR PICTURES. The...
Ricky Birran continues performing 'A Christmas Carol' at Eugene Holiday Market
EUGENE, Ore. — Ricky Birran memorized 'A Christmas Carol' over the course of three months back in 2010. He has performed the Christmas classic at the Eugene Holiday Market each year since which he says has given him an important purpose in the community. "I used to be a...
Winter storm causes dozens of crashes in Lane County area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing rain drenched Eugene and Springfield through Thursday evening and Friday morning, creating icy driving conditions for all in the area. According to the Eugene Police Department, from 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, a total of 46 crashes occurred due to the icy conditions, with more occurring during morning commutes as well.
Update: LTD bus and Ridesource service delayed until late Friday morning
UPDATE (7:02 a.m. Friday, December 23): LTD estimates that bus service and Ridesource will resume service at 11:00 a.m. Friday if road conditions improve. Check LTD.org for current service information. ---- LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit...
Dangerous driving conditions for holiday travel
EUGENE, Ore. — Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge.
Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash
Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
Police: Sisters woman dies in crash after driver loses control on icy roadway
SISTERS, Ore. — Just prior to 4 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23), Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 3 in Deschutes County. Preliminary investigation indicated a gold Suzuki XL7 was westbound on Hwy 20 toward Sisters, when it lost control on icy roadway conditions, OSP said.
Oregon football team departs for Holiday Bowl
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks football team visited the Eugene Airport Saturday afternoon and boarded a plane for its trip to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. Our cameras were on hand and captured footage of their departure. The Ducks will face North Carolina in the bowl game...
Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
Benton County Sheriff's Office ask for help in finding missing person
BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public help in finding a 22-year-old man who is missing. Steven Mainwaring's last known location is presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, on December 18, 2022. Steven is 6'2, with green eyes and blonde hair.
Top Sports Moments of 2022 (Part 1): Beavs, Ducks, high school teams recognized
EUGENE, Ore. — When it comes to sports in 2022, the year was anything but boring in our viewing area. We've crafted a ‘Top Sports Moments of 2022’ countdown. At No. 10, we start with a moment that happened exactly one week ago - December 17, the Las Vegas Bowl.
Oregon State to sign Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei
He was originally supposed to be the next Ducks quarterback after Justin Herbert, but in 2019 five-star prospect DJ Uiagalelei announced he was committing to Clemson over Oregon. Three years later, DJ is headed to the Beaver State; but to play for the Beavers. Espn's Pete Thamel broke the news...
