Lane County, OR

KVAL

Winter storm causes dozens of crashes in Lane County area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing rain drenched Eugene and Springfield through Thursday evening and Friday morning, creating icy driving conditions for all in the area. According to the Eugene Police Department, from 5:00 p.m. Thursday to 8:00 a.m. Friday morning, a total of 46 crashes occurred due to the icy conditions, with more occurring during morning commutes as well.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Update: LTD bus and Ridesource service delayed until late Friday morning

UPDATE (7:02 a.m. Friday, December 23): LTD estimates that bus service and Ridesource will resume service at 11:00 a.m. Friday if road conditions improve. Check LTD.org for current service information. ---- LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit...
KVAL

Dangerous driving conditions for holiday travel

EUGENE, Ore. — Even though warmer temperatures are melting last night’s ice, travel to other parts of the state this holiday weekend could be a little dicey. ODOT spokesperson, Matt Noble says no matter which direction you are headed out of Eugene, roads will continue to be a challenge.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash

Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Oregon football team departs for Holiday Bowl

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks football team visited the Eugene Airport Saturday afternoon and boarded a plane for its trip to San Diego for the Holiday Bowl. Our cameras were on hand and captured footage of their departure. The Ducks will face North Carolina in the bowl game...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Oregon State to sign Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei

He was originally supposed to be the next Ducks quarterback after Justin Herbert, but in 2019 five-star prospect DJ Uiagalelei announced he was committing to Clemson over Oregon. Three years later, DJ is headed to the Beaver State; but to play for the Beavers. Espn's Pete Thamel broke the news...
CORVALLIS, OR

