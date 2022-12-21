Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
Oregon House Lawmakers Visit the Facebook Data Center and Talk About the Central Oregon Drought and Water Challenges
Facebook Data Center: As part of a three-day trip to Central and Eastern Oregon, House Speaker Dan Rayfield (D-Corvallis) joined House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) for a multi-site tour around Prineville to highlight the region’s growing economic opportunities and discuss ongoing efforts to support local businesses and families impacted drought and water shortages.
KTVZ
Holiday Lights: A wonderful display on NE Watt Way
Brookdale Senior Living on NE Watt Way in Bend has quite a nice display of holiday lights for all to enjoy. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking...
KTVZ
Central Oregon’s other icy dangers form on our waterways
Central Oregonians have gotten very familiar in recent weeks with the tricky navigation of slick, icy sidewalks and parking lots. But there's another danger to be aware of -- venturing out onto the ice-covered rivers, lakes, ponds and other waterways. NewsChannel 21's Blake Mayfield talked with Bend Fire officials about both dangers and how to avoid them.
KVAL
'Light pillars' over Redmond, Oregon on icy winter night
REDMOND, Ore. — As frigid temperatures and ice descended on the Pacific Northwest overnight Thursday, so did an optical phenomenon from bright lights. Albert Slaughter sent in photos to Chime In of the beams shooting high above the Redmond, Oregon area. The effect, called light pillars, happens when light...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco
The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nationwide egg shortage hitting some Central Oregon stores
Just in time for the holidays, a nationwide egg shortage has some stores in Central Oregon limiting what you can buy. A sign posted at Winco in Bend over the weekend cited an avian flu outbreak from an egg supplier. Customers were limited to two cartons of eggs. Trader Joe’s...
KTVZ
Hundreds of flights canceled at PDX, Sea-Tac due to ice storm; impacts evident at Redmond Airport
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Traveling is a great way to catch up with family and friends during the holiday season. But this year, weather woes across the region and nation have made for thousands of canceled or delayed flights, so it's been an even bigger challenge than usual. Bobby...
kbnd.com
Illegal Sunriver Pot Grow Dismantled
SUNRIVER, OR -- Two brothers from Bend are accused of growing and processing illegal marijuana in a Sunriver-area home. The Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team and Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team conducted the investigation into the pair. Detectives say they began looking into 40-year-old Seth Bucy and 39-year-old Jacob...
KTVZ
Furry Friends: Meet Bear, a laid-back senior gentleman
Bear is an older gentleman in need of a new, loving home after his owner's passing. He's waiting at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
Heater for goat’s manger sparks fire that heavily damages home south of Sunriver
A fire that heavily damaged a home south of Sunriver early Saturday morning was caused by an electrical heater in a plywood-and-straw manger housing a goat, a La Pine fire official said. The post Heater for goat’s manger sparks fire that heavily damages home south of Sunriver appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ We found her! Meet the Centennial Logger’s mystery costume designer
There is no doubt you’ve driven by him, looking to see what crazy outfit he’s sporting this year. We’re talking about the Centennial Logger, that piece of roundabout art on SW Reed Market Road that honors history and captures the quirkiness of Bend. But the identity of...
KTVZ
Warmer Christmas weather clears icy streets and sidewalks; more rain due
We’ve really warmed up for the first time in a few weeks, clearing many of those still-slick streets of recent snow and ice. We've gone from the above/below-freezing cycle of late to a warmer storm system that could bring an inch or more of rainfall to areas of the High Desert as the new week begins. Bend Airport was in the upper 50s late Christmas morning, quite the turnaround from the first several weeks of December! And the mountain passes were in the mid-40s, making for safer holiday travel, a welcome shift.
C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road
A Bend man accused of importing fentanyl and methamphetamine into Central Oregon and trafficking in them at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment was arrested by drug agents Thursday in a nearby traffic stop. The post C.O. drug agents arrest Bend man, accused of trafficking in fentanyl, meth on Hunnell Road appeared first on KTVZ.
KATU.com
Driver slides off icy Hwy 20 and crashes into tree, killing passenger, OSP troopers say
SISTERS, Ore. — A driver lost control and crashed on an icy stretch of Highway 20 in Deschutes County on Friday afternoon, killing a passenger in the car, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. along Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters.
KVAL
Police: Sisters woman dies in crash after driver loses control on icy roadway
SISTERS, Ore. — Just prior to 4 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23), Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 3 in Deschutes County. Preliminary investigation indicated a gold Suzuki XL7 was westbound on Hwy 20 toward Sisters, when it lost control on icy roadway conditions, OSP said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20
A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters. Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control...
DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car
A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday. The post DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0