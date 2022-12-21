ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Middletown celebrates winners of Annual Holiday Card Art Contest

The holiday season in Middletown, Rhode Island was filled with excitement this year as the town held its annual “Holiday Card Art” contest. Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and his team worked tirelessly to put the event together, and their efforts paid off as they received a record number of entries.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Irene M. Ebbitt

Irene Marie (nee Renaud) Ebbitt, 95, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 20, 2022, at the Grand Islander Center. She was the wife of the late Richard James Ebbitt Jr. Irene was born in Fall River, MA to Joseph and Louise (Truchon) Renaud on March 31, 1927. She spent her early years in Fall River and graduated from Durfee High School. She moved to Newport, RI after marriage and was a longtime Aquidneck Island resident. She was a parishioner at St. Augustin’s Church and served in the choir for many years. She enjoyed working at the former Zayre (Ames) for 17 years where she made many good friends.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
newbedfordguide.com

MassDevelopment takes next step in development of New Bedford State Pier

“MassDevelopment announced it has recommended Taber’s Wharf Partners for the redevelopment of New Bedford State Pier, and both parties have entered into a Provisional Designated Developer Agreement. This recommendation follows a competitive process that included the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) in April 2022 developed in collaboration with the City of New Bedford. Taber’s Wharf Partners includes Buyers and Sellers Exchange (BASE), Raw Seafoods, Servedwell, Crowley Wind Services, and Coast Line Transfers.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport County’s best live webcams, beach cams, and surf cams

From around the world these webcams let you view Newport, Jamestown, Easton’s Beach and the Newport Harbor live from the comfort of your home, office or mobile device. These webcams across Newport County will allow you to get a feel for the surf, the weather, the crowds, and more.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man on probation for previous drug conviction arrested after 3 kilos of methamphetamine seized

A Rhode Island man on probation for a previous drug conviction has been arrested after police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs. The Rhode Island State Police Friday announced the arrest of 43-year-old Manuel A. Coradin of Cranston for narcotics and weapons offenses stemming from a joint investigation between the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Cranston Police Department Special Investigations Unit.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
REHOBOTH, MA

