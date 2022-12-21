Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Middletown celebrates winners of Annual Holiday Card Art Contest
The holiday season in Middletown, Rhode Island was filled with excitement this year as the town held its annual “Holiday Card Art” contest. Town Administrator Shawn J. Brown and his team worked tirelessly to put the event together, and their efforts paid off as they received a record number of entries.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
GoLocalProv
“It’s About Tradition” - Why This RI Couple Bakes Hundreds of Ricotta Cookies Each Year
Rich Pezzillo and his husband Michael DeGrandpre made a lot of ricotta cookies this year — 628 to be exact. This week, Pezzillo shared a photo of the results of hours — and days of work in the couple’s kitchen in Warwick — and the response was enormous.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Irene M. Ebbitt
Irene Marie (nee Renaud) Ebbitt, 95, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 20, 2022, at the Grand Islander Center. She was the wife of the late Richard James Ebbitt Jr. Irene was born in Fall River, MA to Joseph and Louise (Truchon) Renaud on March 31, 1927. She spent her early years in Fall River and graduated from Durfee High School. She moved to Newport, RI after marriage and was a longtime Aquidneck Island resident. She was a parishioner at St. Augustin’s Church and served in the choir for many years. She enjoyed working at the former Zayre (Ames) for 17 years where she made many good friends.
newbedfordguide.com
MassDevelopment takes next step in development of New Bedford State Pier
“MassDevelopment announced it has recommended Taber’s Wharf Partners for the redevelopment of New Bedford State Pier, and both parties have entered into a Provisional Designated Developer Agreement. This recommendation follows a competitive process that included the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) in April 2022 developed in collaboration with the City of New Bedford. Taber’s Wharf Partners includes Buyers and Sellers Exchange (BASE), Raw Seafoods, Servedwell, Crowley Wind Services, and Coast Line Transfers.
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
Warwick mayor hopes to meet girl who left heartfelt note in holiday donation box
Mayor Frank Picozzi is asking for help connecting with a young girl who recently visited his holiday lights display and left him a heartfelt letter.
East Providence adding red light cameras, collected $2.8 million so far
Beginning Jan. 2, when drivers run a red light at 10 different intersections in the city, the cameras will snap a photo, and drivers will receive a warning in the mail.
ABC6.com
Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence closed for storm
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – The Fox Point Hurricane Barrier in Providence is now closed for the duration of Friday’s storm. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the barrier protects about 280 acres of Downtown Providence from tidal flooding during storms. The barrier is about a mile south of Downtown Providence. When its gates are closed, the barrier prevents floodwaters from entering from the bay.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport County’s best live webcams, beach cams, and surf cams
From around the world these webcams let you view Newport, Jamestown, Easton’s Beach and the Newport Harbor live from the comfort of your home, office or mobile device. These webcams across Newport County will allow you to get a feel for the surf, the weather, the crowds, and more.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County family turns Christmas Day tragedy into something positive in honor of their son
A Bristol County family is taking a tragedy and turning it into a positive while honoring their son taken far too soon. Brett Ploude was a 16-year-old Taunton High School sophomore when he lost his life in 2015. According to Brett’s father Rich, he lost his battle with depression on Christmas Day.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
nrinow.news
Charter school looks to triple in size, add high school & ‘phase out’ N.S. students
PROVIDENCE – A charter school enrolling students from three northern Rhode Island public school districts has applied to more than triple in size, with an expansion that has been recommended for approval by the Rhode Island Department of Education. RISE Prep Mayoral Academy hopes to enroll 1,450 students in...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man on probation for previous drug conviction arrested after 3 kilos of methamphetamine seized
A Rhode Island man on probation for a previous drug conviction has been arrested after police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and other drugs. The Rhode Island State Police Friday announced the arrest of 43-year-old Manuel A. Coradin of Cranston for narcotics and weapons offenses stemming from a joint investigation between the Rhode Island State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and Cranston Police Department Special Investigations Unit.
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Downtown Providence Apt. Building Wall Appears to Separate - Emergency Response Onsite
The former People Savings Banks Building on Westminster Street in downtown Providence is being examined by emergency response and city officials for damage due to the high winds. The building currently houses luxury apartments. The Providence Fire Department closed off the street in a one-block area on Friday afternoon. City...
