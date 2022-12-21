Irene Marie (nee Renaud) Ebbitt, 95, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 20, 2022, at the Grand Islander Center. She was the wife of the late Richard James Ebbitt Jr. Irene was born in Fall River, MA to Joseph and Louise (Truchon) Renaud on March 31, 1927. She spent her early years in Fall River and graduated from Durfee High School. She moved to Newport, RI after marriage and was a longtime Aquidneck Island resident. She was a parishioner at St. Augustin’s Church and served in the choir for many years. She enjoyed working at the former Zayre (Ames) for 17 years where she made many good friends.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO