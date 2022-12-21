Read full article on original website
Recycled Crafts
How to make recycled cake pan display shelves
If redecorating is on your New Year’s Resolution list why not try making some modern round display shelves out of your cake pans when you are cleaning out your kitchen? I know I have a stash of these. Pop on over to the blog Vicky Myers Creations for the tutorial on how to make recycled cake pan display shelves.
Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay
Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes
A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
Laundry detergent recall: 8 million cleaning products recalled due to harmful bacteria risk
About 8 million laundry detergent and cleaning products have been recalled because it may be contaminated with a harmful bacteria, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). According to the agency, fabric softener, laundry detergent, fabric shampoo, conditioners and other household cleaning products from the brand The Laundress produced...
How To Freshen Up Your Comforter Without Washing It
Constantly sending your comforter through the laundry is difficult and time-consuming. We've got a great tip for extending the time between cleanings.
CNET
Make Your Own Distilled Water at Home and Cut Down Your Grocery Bill
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. It has a variety of uses in medical settings and at home. And while you can certainly buy distilled water at the grocery store or on Amazon, if you use it often, it helps to know how to make your own since you can actually save money by making it at home. It's super easy to do and you can use materials you already have laying around the house -- all you need is two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
This DIY Non-Toxic Laundry Softener Is Made of One Staple Ingredient
Pst… you probably already have it in your home!
Why You Should Never Use A Dishwasher Tablet In Your Washing Machine
While it may seem a logical hack to use dishwasher tablets to get your washing machine squeaky clean (like your dishes), stop before you pop one in for a spin.
How to clean an Instant Pot — tips to remove grease and grime
Need to know how to clean an Instant Pot? Here, we cover everything you need to do to deep clean this pressure cooker.
heckhome.com
How to Keep Your Winter Energy Bill Low
Winters can be a costly time of year. Heating and cooling are some of the largest energy expenses for homeowners, and the increased need for temperature regulation in winter can send your utility bills skyrocketing. There are numerous ways to save money over the winter like using a 2 zone mini split heat pump to help your central heating system work more efficiently. You can also try simple DIY home projects to help winterize your home and reduce your energy bill.
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
Plastic vs. wooden cutting boards: Are they hygienic and safe for your knives?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite wooden cutting boards being the overwhelming favorite of professionals such as butchers, they still get a bad rap. Some people claim that because wood is porous and can absorb liquid, it’s unsafe to cut meat on it. Surprisingly,...
How Much Oil You Should Be Using For Skillet Potatoes
Nothing ruins breakfast like a soggy helping of potatoes. Just imagine digging in with your fork, dunking your spuds in a dipping sauce of your choice, and chowing down, only to find that there's no satisfying crunch in your bite. That's a true letdown. Preparing perfect skillet potatoes requires expertise...
12tomatoes.com
How To Clean A Cutting Board Without Using A Sponge
We have always thought that the only way to clean a cutting board was by using a sponge. That’s where this woman’s awesome hack comes into play. We now have a whole new method at our disposal and we are more than happy to pass it along to our readers. Holli (who goes by @hollicleans on TikTok) is the one who is sharing the hack with us.
How To Get Your Dishwasher To Stop Leaving A White Residue On Your Dishes
Sometimes, you run your dishwasher only to remove glassware that appears dirtier than it was when you loaded it up. Learn how to fix this problem now.
Wooden spoons and glass mugs: how to avoid toxic chemicals in your kitchen
Chemicals are the invisible guests in our kitchens. You can’t see them but they are everywhere. Simply making a meal can be a toxic minefield. Dangerous chemicals lurk in just about every step of the prep: PFAS “forever chemicals” in nonstick cookware, bisphenol in plastic containers, lead in ceramics, arsenic in pans, formaldehyde in cutting boards and the list goes on.
The Internet Can’t Get Enough of These Blueland Hand Soap Tablets
If you’ve logged on to any of your social media channels lately, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Blueland trending. This viral #CleanTok brand offers more than just a new way of cleaning. Blueland’s mission is to make it easy to be eco-friendly. They offer innovative products that are convenient, effective and affordable—all in reusable packaging.
TikTok's Mouth Is Watering Up Over How Warheads Are Made
With an average pH level of 1.6, Warheads are known to be one of the most sour candies out there (via Foodbeast). To put this number into perspective, a serving of both Skittles and X-treme Airheads hit 2.5 pH, which are still alarmingly below the baseline at which teeth begin to decalcify at 4.0 pH (via Commerce Drive Dental). Nonetheless, there is something so compelling about the iconic, round sweet, which has caused many people to subject themselves to the infamous "Warheads Challenge," where participants have to keep as many pieces of the candy in their mouth as possible for a duration of time (via Challenges To Do).
You Can Actually Cook A Whole Chicken In An Air Fryer
Air fryers are one of those genius products that just make life easier. In its simplest terms, an air fryer is a machine that essentially fries and crisps food without deep frying with oil. The market is saturated with different types of air fryers, with some doubling as a dehydrator and others acting as full rotisseries. If you're wondering what you can cook in the air fryer, a better question may be, what can't you cook in an air fryer? One of the most well-known uses of an air fryer is to reheat or cook a frozen pizza. The air fryer works its magic to cook the pizza while getting a nice, crispy crust. The same method is applied to frozen french fries, which are lightly sprayed in oil, then cooked until super crisp and golden brown (via 40 Aprons).
How Storing Your Eggs Pointed Side Up Can Ruin Them
Few foods come with as many rules as the common egg. There are rules for cracking an egg. For instance, always crack an egg on a flat surface, don't whack it too hard, and crack it into something that doesn't contain other ingredients first (via Chatelaine). There are ways to tell if eggs are still good. For instance, Southern Living says if an egg floats to the top when placed in water, it is no longer fit for consumption. The outlet also reports that if shaking it creates a "sloshing sound," it should be tossed out as well.
