FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode IslandTed RiversProvidence, RI
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
NECN
Car Goes Airborne, Crashes into Building in Brockton
A car slammed into a building early Sunday morning in Brockton, Massachusetts. Emergency crews responded to the crash on Belmont Street. Fire officials say the car was headed eastbound when it went airborne and crashed through a commercial building. Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash. The building...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into NH State Police Cruiser, Injuring Trooper, on I-93 Off-Ramp
A New Hampshire State Police trooper was hospitalized after their cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 in Salem while investigating a crash Saturday, officials said. The crash took place about 8:44 a.m. on the Exit 1 off-ramp, police said. The trooper was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
nbcboston.com
Minor Injuries After 4-Car Crash in Wellesley
Police responded to a four-car crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 1p.m. on Central Street. According to police, some of the cars involved were parked. Police say there were minor injuries. Central Street in Wellesley Square between Cross and Weston Road for about 30 minutes...
nbcboston.com
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
nbcboston.com
3 Charged Following Hit-and-Run Crash Near North Station
A driver and two of his passengers are facing charges after a hit-and-run crash near Boston's North Station overnight left a 25-year-old woman with head and upper body injuries. The driver, Jakob Civil, 23, of Randolph, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and several...
ABC6.com
Down tree in Cranston causes neighborhood power outage
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A tree came down on power lines causing a neighborhood power outage on Friday. Cranston fire says they received a call around 3:00 p.m. for an outage on Scituate Ave. First responders closed the affected area to tend to the fallen tree and wires. Traffic...
capecod.com
Black ice apparently to blame for several rollover crashes on Route 6
BARNSTABLE – Several rollover crashes were reported during the morning commute in the Sandwich/Barnstable/Yarmouth stretch of Route 6, apparently the result of black ice. Between 6:30 and 7:15 AM rollover crashes were reported between milemarkers 63 and 72 including at least two rollovers and a three-vehicle crash on both sides of the Mid-Cape Highway. Another vehicle crashed into the woods and another struck the guardrail. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating all of the crashes.
ABC6.com
Due to high winds, RITBA closes Newport Pell and Jamestown Bridges to tractor trailers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announced Friday morning that tractor trailers are not allowed on certain bridges. Due to high winds, only automobiles, pickup trucks, flatbed trailers, and commercial buses are allowed to cross the Newport Pell and Jamestown Bridges. It is unknown...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Fire Department and EMS respond to Christmas Day fire at residence in frigid conditions
The Fall River Fire Department and EMS responded to a morning fire on Christmas Day. According to scanner transmissions, a call came in just after 8:15 a.m. for an attic fire at 396 Whipple Street. Dispatch stated that a man at the home attempted to fight the fire himself. Upon...
nbcboston.com
1 Dead in Early Morning House Fire in Roxbury
One person is dead and two people were rescued after an early morning fire burned through a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, firefighters said. Firefighters were seen putting responded to the fire on Warren Street as early as 3 a.m. on Saturday. The fire burned through parts of the second and third floor of the building.
Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Acushnet
Police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a truck in Acushnet Thursday afternoon.
whdh.com
Boston Police respond to reports of a pedestrian crash on Causeway Street
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to reports of a pedestrian crash on Causeway Street Thursday night. Officers could be seen searching the trunk and front driver’s side of a silver sedan. A dent was visible on the front passenger side of the car. No further information has been...
ABC6.com
Winds topple tree into Rehoboth home
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Violent winds pushed a tree onto a home Friday night, leaving a family displaced. ABC6 was on scene when first responders arrived to a Tremont St. home in Rehoboth for a tree that had fallen through the second floor. The residence is said to house...
Barrington church cancels service following power outage
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage. According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
Search for suspect who ran from accident in Palmer
22News has confirmed a search is taking place in Palmer for a suspect who ran from an accident.
ABC6.com
Power to be shut to Lincoln neighborhood after electrical fire
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — An electrical fire set ablaze in a Lincoln home Friday morning. Around 9 a.m., a second alarm went off for a structure fire at 105 Cobble Hill Rd. Lincoln Fire Department Chief Tim Walsh said upon arrival, crews noticed wires down in the home. “The...
RI sets opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls train station
Agencies are still working to set an opening date for the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, according to a spokesperson from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Dorchester Shooting, Boston Police Say
A person was fatally wounded late Friday night when they were shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Boston police confirmed that officers responded to an area near Harvard Street and found a man with life-threatening injuries from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed from Franklin Hill Avenue and Shandon Road, near Franklin Park, to a hospital but was pronounced dead after midnight.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Is Demolishing a Highway to Give Fall River Its Waterfront Back
[caption id="attachment_4695" align="alignright" width="250"]. StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today![/caption]. On Wednesday morning, MassDOT held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a project that will tear down a 20th-century expressway along the Taunton River in an attempt...
GoLocalProv
Speeding Mercedes Flips Over in Providence Attempting to Evade Police — Stolen Gun Found in Vehicle
Providence police say that the driver of a black Mercedes SUV flipped the vehicle over in the city on Friday, trying to flee the police. According to police, occupants of the vehicle fled when it crashed — they were later apprehended, and a stolen gun was located in the Mercedes.
