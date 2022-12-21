Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus.

According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said the man distracted the door greeter and security employee with conversation while the woman exited the store with store merchandise.

The two suspects, who were photographed as they were leaving, reportedly left the store with concealed clothes in shopping bags without paying.

This Mejier location has been subject to theft in the past, including one where the suspects used similar tactics to distract the door greeter and more recently in an incident where suspects used a tool-and-scan trick to fraudulently pay lower prices.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to call Detective Rogerson 614-645-1430 or email arogerson@columbuspolice.org.

