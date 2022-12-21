ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Two theft suspects seen leaving North Hamilton Road Meijer

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhG6C_0jqRoLdc00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a theft that occurred on the northeast side of Columbus.

According to a CPD report, a man and a woman entered a Meijer store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blenden Woods neighborhood. There police said the man distracted the door greeter and security employee with conversation while the woman exited the store with store merchandise.

Accused of over 20 forest fires, Ohio fire department administrator faces federal charges

The two suspects, who were photographed as they were leaving, reportedly left the store with concealed clothes in shopping bags without paying.

This Mejier location has been subject to theft in the past, including one where the suspects used similar tactics to distract the door greeter and more recently in an incident where suspects used a tool-and-scan trick to fraudulently pay lower prices.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to call Detective Rogerson 614-645-1430 or email arogerson@columbuspolice.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

One juvenile dead after North Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One juvenile is dead after a shooting Christmas afternoon in the North Linden neighborhood of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 700 block of Moon Road at exactly 3 p.m. Sunday and found one person who had been shot. The victim was taken by medics to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short …. Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputy hit by suspected drunken driver during level three snow emergency

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy in Pickaway County is listed in stable condition after hit by a suspected drunken driver. It happened Friday night on route 23 at Orr Road. The deputy was along the highway investigating a snow-related automobile crash when another motorist crashed into the stopped cruiser, which had his overhead emergency lights on. The deputy and another motorist were inside the cruiser but were not seriously injured.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – Man Assaulted and Threatened with Knife in Home Invasion

CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are looking for two men who walked into a home of a man and robbed him at knifepoint. According to a Chillicothe police report on 12/22/22 they took a report of a man who lives on 5th street that said he was assaulted and robbed. In the report, the man said that he was sleeping in his apartment when two men entered his home through an unlocked door. One man who he reported he knows asked to borrow 200 dollars from him, but when he told the man he couldn’t the man started to look inside his drawers. A fight between the victim and one of the men occurred and the victim said that he took several blows to the head. One of the suspects then took out a knife and told him to unlock his safe while he looked around his apartment for things to steal. The second man, who was armed with a gun took a PS5 that was in the living room. The victim told police that the suspect stole the game system, THC dabs, and money before leaving the apartment.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Man dead after driving into snowplow in Bucyrus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after crashing into the back of a snowplow in Bucyrus Friday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner was traveling westbound on Country Road 49, Remlinger Road, when the driver slowed or came to a stop while removing snow.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will my street in Columbus be plowed?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roads in and around Columbus are still slippery and icy on the morning of Christmas Eve as frigid temperatures stick around for the holiday weekend. Currently, Franklin County is under a Level 1 snow emergency with motorists recommended to drive cautiously. With the hazardous conditions, COTA announced a suspension of fares […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested for Wilson Road Park murder in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus homicide detectives have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a man found in a pond on the West Side. Columbus police arrested John Ferry, who was wanted for killing Robert Marsh III, 51, on Nov. 23 at the Camp Chase Rail Trail in Wilson Road Park. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vehicle involved in a Chillicothe police pursuit located

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Ross County have located the vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier today. The Chillicothe Police Department had been searching for a white Jeep SUV, driven by an African American male after it fled from a traffic stop near a “known drug house”. Officers engaged in a short pursuit, but eventually terminated it and issued a countywide BOLO (be on the lookout) for the vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of missing infant

The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect arrested, but no sign of …. The suspect in an Ohio Amber Alert has been found, but the search isn't over, Columbus police confirmed Thursday. Winter storm...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: Charges in deadly west side gas station shooting dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Charges against two men in the deadly gas station shooting of 21-year-old Andrew Combs have been dismissed. ABC6/FOX28 asked if this was procedure. While the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office did not share a comment, Columbus police said Thursday:. Charges were initially filed against David Johnson...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people arrested in central Ohio after search warrant yields fentanyl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people face felony drug trafficking charges after a central Ohio task force Tuesday executed search warrants where they found narcotics, handguns, and a rifle. Law enforcement officers with the Central Ohio Major Drug Interdiction/HIDTA Task Force — a partnership between the state attorney general’s office and Columbus Division of Police, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy