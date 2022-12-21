ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

wrif.com

Worst Michigan Roads for Travel This Weekend

I know the storm isn’t as bad as they predicted, at least in some areas, but certain areas of Michigan are getting it bad. If you’re like many Americans and traveling this weekend, there are certain roads that experts are saying to avoid at all costs. The office...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates

The first major storm of the winter season barrelled into Michigan with a vengeance on Friday. In the southeast part of the state, the National Weather Service in White Lake forecasts additional snow of up to 3 inches and wind chills of 10 to 20 degrees below zero Friday and Saturday. A winter storm warning began at 7 p.m. Thursday in every area county, including Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties, and is expected to last through Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

Meijer stores are pure chaos as Michigan braces for snowstorm [PHOTOS]

There are only a few days left before Christmas, and while most of America is preparing itself for holiday festivities, Michigan is preparing itself for its first snowstorm of the year. And nothing says “Michigan blizzard” like panic-shopping at Meijer. From long checkout lines to bare shelves, Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Blizzard Conditions Continue Across Much Of U.P.; Travel Discouraged

High winds and heavy snow continued into Friday night across most of the Upper Peninsula, with the exception being in the Escanaba area. Escanaba has received minor snow accumulations that have been whipped around by 30-mile-per-hour winds into snow drifts in parking lots and on sidewalks, but the area has so far been spared the heavy snowfall that places away from the “banana belt” have seen.
ESCANABA, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 5 p.m., 122222

Our continuing coverage on the Christmas week storm continues as snow hits West Michigan. (Dec. 22, 2022) Our continuing coverage on the Christmas week storm continues as snow hits West Michigan. (Dec. 22, 2022) Holiday challenges for those who are grieving and …. Holiday challenges for those who are grieving...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Warning! Temperatures Are Ideal For Frostbite

Winter storm Elliott is still making his way through mid Michigan. Temperatures today are bitter cold. The current temp as I am writing this is 6 degrees, with a "feels like" temp of -15 degrees. Forecasted high temps thru monday top out at 20 degrees with lows around 10-14 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
