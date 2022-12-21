Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Citywide plowing complete in Madison, clean-up phase begins
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With citywide plowing done in Madison, crews are moving on to the clean-up phase of snow blowing across the roads. According to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines, crews will remain in this phase through Friday and most of Saturday, when blowing and drifting eases. Romines said roads...
nbc15.com
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. In addition to plowing, plow drivers will also spread sand where needed. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work.
nbc15.com
Passengers at Dane Co. airport brace for delays during snowy day
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
nbc15.com
Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells tourists battle the weather to maintain holiday vacation plans
A Dane County family’s holiday weekend was made merrier Friday after they were surprised with a brand new car. U.S. postal workers push through the cold conditions to deliver last-minute gifts. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The holiday weekend is fast approaching, and U.S Postal service workers are out...
marquettecountytribune.com
Snowfall creates problems around Marquette County
On the morning of December 15th, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office reported numerous trees, powerlines down, and slide-offs on roads around the county following a full day of rain on Wednesday and 4 or more inches of snow overnight. The snow was heavy, and plows worked as quickly as they could to get the roads cleared. The power companies were out and about taking care of the downed powerlines and attempting to restore power to those without throughout the morning also. Both Montello and Westfield school districts cancelled classes for the day.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Parks opens two regions of snowmobile trails for the weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NW and NC regions of the Dane County Snowmobile trails opened for users Friday, Dane Co. Parks announced. Parks officials said the remaining SW, SE and NE regions are still closed off for public use. In order for trails to be open, there must be at least six inches of snow and steady freezing temperatures.
nbc15.com
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
nbc15.com
Winter storm begins tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
What is a ‘bomb cyclone’ and is it dangerous?
(WTVO) — Certain buzz words are common during periods of inclement weather. This week is no exception as parts of the Midwest are expecting a winter storm to bring snow, high winds and subzero temperatures. It is also bringing a rather obscure term called a “bomb cyclone.” But, what is a bomb cyclone and is it […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm
WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
nbc15.com
Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. family receives new car just in time for Christmas
Wisconsin Dells tourists battle the weather to maintain holiday vacation plans. As the winter weather continues, people aren’t letting it stop them from enjoying their holiday vacation in Wisconsin Dells. U.S. postal workers push through the cold conditions to deliver last-minute gifts. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The holiday...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin state troopers respond to 400+ calls during Thursday’s storm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to more than 400 crashes and calls for help across the state during Thursday’s snowstorm, according to numbers released by the agency Friday morning. The figures WSP provided cover the 24-hour period beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They do...
nbc15.com
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
nbc15.com
Families reunite at Dane Co. airport
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
Comments / 0