Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Citywide plowing complete in Madison, clean-up phase begins

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With citywide plowing done in Madison, crews are moving on to the clean-up phase of snow blowing across the roads. According to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines, crews will remain in this phase through Friday and most of Saturday, when blowing and drifting eases. Romines said roads...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. In addition to plowing, plow drivers will also spread sand where needed. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work.
DANE, WI
nbc15.com

Passengers at Dane Co. airport brace for delays during snowy day

Passengers at Dane Co. airport brace for delays during snowy day
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit

Travelers try to beat the cold and wind in Beloit
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
marquettecountytribune.com

Snowfall creates problems around Marquette County

On the morning of December 15th, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office reported numerous trees, powerlines down, and slide-offs on roads around the county following a full day of rain on Wednesday and 4 or more inches of snow overnight. The snow was heavy, and plows worked as quickly as they could to get the roads cleared. The power companies were out and about taking care of the downed powerlines and attempting to restore power to those without throughout the morning also. Both Montello and Westfield school districts cancelled classes for the day.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Parks opens two regions of snowmobile trails for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NW and NC regions of the Dane County Snowmobile trails opened for users Friday, Dane Co. Parks announced. Parks officials said the remaining SW, SE and NE regions are still closed off for public use. In order for trails to be open, there must be at least six inches of snow and steady freezing temperatures.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Washington Examiner

Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday

(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Winter storm begins tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Arctic air will settle in overnight ahead of a major winter storm that will impact us through the end of the week. First Alert Days have been issued for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday for a combination of heavy snow, gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures. At this point, it looks like 3 to 7 inches of snow will be common across southern Wisconsin with local totals north of Madison approaching 8 inches.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County schools announce closings ahead of winter storm

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather. These districts have announced school closures for Thursday, Dec. 22:. Additionally, the School District of New Berlin and Oconomowoc Area School District had already planned for Thursday off. We will be updating this list as we...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. family receives new car just in time for Christmas

Dane Co. family receives new car just in time for Christmas
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin state troopers respond to 400+ calls during Thursday’s storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers responded to more than 400 crashes and calls for help across the state during Thursday’s snowstorm, according to numbers released by the agency Friday morning. The figures WSP provided cover the 24-hour period beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They do...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
RANDOLPH, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Families reunite at Dane Co. airport

Families reunite at Dane Co. airport
DANE COUNTY, WI

