On the morning of December 15th, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office reported numerous trees, powerlines down, and slide-offs on roads around the county following a full day of rain on Wednesday and 4 or more inches of snow overnight. The snow was heavy, and plows worked as quickly as they could to get the roads cleared. The power companies were out and about taking care of the downed powerlines and attempting to restore power to those without throughout the morning also. Both Montello and Westfield school districts cancelled classes for the day.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO