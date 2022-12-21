ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Diamonds Direct celebrates 10 years of business in The Domain

The store is located adjacent to Dicks Sporting Goods and Express Clothing. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Diamonds Direct, a diamond and jewelry store at 11104 Domain Drive, Austin, celebrated 10 years of business at The Domain this December. The store offers a wide array of jewelry, such as necklaces, rings and...
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck relocates to Riley's Tavern in New Braunfels

The Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck moved to Riley's Tavern in November. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact)
Dutch Bros Coffee officially opens its first location in New Braunfels

Dutch Bros Coffee sells a variety of drinks, including Dutch Classics, cold brews and a seasonal menu. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The first Dutch Bros Coffee in New Braunfels opened Nov. 28 at 673 SH 46. The coffee chain that originated in Oregon allows customers to order a variety of handcrafted drinks through a drive-thru or walk-up window. Dutch Bros sells coffee, teas, energy drinks, smoothies, lemonades and more. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com/
New director sworn in to represent Comal, Guadalupe counties on Edwards Aquifer Authority board

The board of directors represents the constituents in their regions to protect water rights and advocate for sustainability and conservation efforts. Pictured from left are Luana Buckner, Edwards Aquifer Authority board chair; Matthew E. Hoyt; Davis Hoyt; Andrew Hoyt; and Kristen H. Hoyt. (Courtesy Matthew Hoyt) Former New Braunfels City...
