These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Here are some San Antonio restaurants open on Christmas DayAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Diamonds Direct celebrates 10 years of business in The Domain
The store is located adjacent to Dicks Sporting Goods and Express Clothing. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Diamonds Direct, a diamond and jewelry store at 11104 Domain Drive, Austin, celebrated 10 years of business at The Domain this December. The store offers a wide array of jewelry, such as necklaces, rings and...
Guess the rent of this mission-style apartment near Stone Oak
Are you a fan of the terracotta?
Pastrami Day is January 14 and This Diner is Sharing Their Exclusive Recipe
Pastrami Day is January 14th and this San Antonio Jew-ish Diner Takes on the Art of Pastrami. National Pastrami Day on January 14th, 2023 and in honor of the holiday The Hayden is sharing their recipe & take on the art of pastrami. The Hayden, a retro neighborhood diner located...
San Antonio restaurant openings that made for a delicious year
It was a big year for foodies.
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
For people in San Antonio who have yet to plan their Christmas meal, there are still some great options available, with many restaurants in San Antonio planning to open on Christmas Day,
Little Land of Austin offers pediatric therapy, recreation in The Domain
The business also offers art and music classes as well as camps and parents night out. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Little Land of Austin, a business that provides pediatric therapy and a play gym, opened in August at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 128, Austin, at The Domain near Jump Gymnastics. Little...
Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022 – Grocery, pharmacy and retail shops near you
Looking for Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022? You are in the right place!. For better or worse, shopping and Christmas go hand-in-hand. While we all try to plan and get our shopping done early, there are always those last-minute additions you have to run out and buy – sometimes on Christmas Day.
Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen coming to Kyle with restaurant incentive agreement
Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen is expected to open in Kyle in summer 2023. (Courtesy Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen) The Kyle City Council approved a restaurant incentive agreement with Spoon & Fork Thai Kitchen Dec. 20. The restaurant will receive a 100% sales tax rebate during its first three years of business.
Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck relocates to Riley's Tavern in New Braunfels
The Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck moved to Riley's Tavern in November. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
USAA to leave its downtown campus soon, but other projects point to busy future for the heart of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio-based company is leaving its downtown office space. USAA tells KENS 5 it will leave its building on Convent Street and head back to its northwest-side headquarters. This change in downtown is not the only one taking place. Downtown San Antonio has an identity.
Best of 2022: Most-read news in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle
Scott Sellers' resignation from his position as Kyle city manager was one of the top stories of 2022. (Courtesy city of Kyle) From new business announcements to a fire to a resignation, here are the 10 most-read stories from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle in 2022. The Kyle City Council...
Family brings Roman-style pies to Austin area with Baldinucci Pizza Romana
From left: Salvatore, Patricia and Gabriel Baldinucci opened their pizza kitchen in March in South Austin before relocating to West Lake Hills in October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Baldinucci Pizza Romana recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in West Lake Hills. The restaurant is owned by twin brothers Salvatore and Gabriel...
One of the last homes in Rainey Street District hits the market for millions
It could soon be the end of an era for Rainey Street as some people know it.
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an Hour
San Antonio, Tx. - In addition to being the seventh-largest city in the United States, San Antonio also has a strong economy supported by several industries like aerospace, bioscience, cybersecurity, green technologies, healthcare, IT, and the military.
The Well near UTSA to close next week and reopen as Big'z Burger Joint
The Well is closing but the team isn't saying goodbye forever.
Local Italian Restaurant Owners to Open New Pizza Place
According to the duo, Bambino’s pizza will be “meld[ing] New York with grandma pies.”
Dutch Bros Coffee officially opens its first location in New Braunfels
Dutch Bros Coffee sells a variety of drinks, including Dutch Classics, cold brews and a seasonal menu. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The first Dutch Bros Coffee in New Braunfels opened Nov. 28 at 673 SH 46. The coffee chain that originated in Oregon allows customers to order a variety of handcrafted drinks through a drive-thru or walk-up window. Dutch Bros sells coffee, teas, energy drinks, smoothies, lemonades and more. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com/
Second major hospital in New Braunfels celebrates rebranding
The hospital is certified by the U.S. Green Building Council as a Silver LEED building. (Courtesy Baptist Health System) Resolute Health, located at 555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels, unveiled a rebranding and erected a new sign Dec. 15 to better signal that it is part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio as Resolute Baptist Hospital.
New director sworn in to represent Comal, Guadalupe counties on Edwards Aquifer Authority board
The board of directors represents the constituents in their regions to protect water rights and advocate for sustainability and conservation efforts. Pictured from left are Luana Buckner, Edwards Aquifer Authority board chair; Matthew E. Hoyt; Davis Hoyt; Andrew Hoyt; and Kristen H. Hoyt. (Courtesy Matthew Hoyt) Former New Braunfels City...
