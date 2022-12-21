Lansing police need help in attempted robbery, stolen car cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, Lansing police are asking for your help in identifying three people in two different cases.

If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

CASE ONE

The Lansing Police Department needs help identifying the two men pictured below.

At the 1000 block of West Saginaw Street on Dec. 13, the two men allegedly committed an attempted robbery.

Images are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

Images are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

One of the men is described as Black and between the ages of 19-21. He is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, with brown eyes and short hair.

CASE TWO

LPD also needs assistance in identifying an individual that stole a vehicle from the 5900 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The subject arrived in a white sedan before stealing the vehicle.

Images are courtesy of the Lansing Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.