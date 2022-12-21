Read full article on original website
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
A Woman Claims Her Dad is a Serial Killer with 70 VictimsNikThurman, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
Hamburg board hears building project update
(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are still targeting a spring start to the district's expansion and renovation project. Hamburg's School Board heard an update on the project's planning at its regular meeting earlier this week. Voters passed a $3.1 million bond issue to cover renovations to Marnie Simons Elementary School, including a new community fitness center addition, a 250-seat auditorium and two additional classrooms to accommodate the district's maker space classes. While saying planning is slightly behind schedule, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News groundbreaking is still expected in March.
Richard T. Larson II, 78 of Essex
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Richard passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at his home in Essex. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Wilbur "Tater" Rasmussen, 97, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Prescott United Church Disciples of Christ, Prescott, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery Street, Creston, Iowa 50801. Visitation Day and Date:. Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation Start:Open visitation: 3:00 - 7:00 P.M. Visitation End:Family receiving friends: 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Memorials:To the family, to...
Beaver Bounty program discussed for Pottawattamie County
(Pottawattamie Co) Bernie Bolton with East Pottawattamie Soil & Water Conservation spoke with the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday about issues with beavers in the drainage areas. Bolton talked about Shelby County Conservation’s beaver bounty program…. The Supervisors agreed they had no problem with starting a beaver program.
Billy "Joe" Hildreth, 80, of Missouri Valley
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, December 23, 2022. Visitation Time: 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Falls City girls relying on defense, experience
(Falls City) -- A stingy defense and an experienced bunch have been important elements of a 5-1 start for Falls City girls basketball. The Tigers are on a four-game win streak with victories over Freeman, Southern, Plattsmouth and Elmwood-Murdock. The key during this run has been a lockdown defense that...
LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake
(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa
(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Page County board backs insurance plan change
(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are hoping to curb drastically increasing insurance costs for county employees without impacting the current benefits. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved switching their insurance plan number through the Iowa Association of Counties from plan nine to plan 11E. While the new plan does not affect the current benefit offerings, County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen says the switch is recommended by Group Benefit Partners, the insurance broker with ISAC, to possibly reduce an anticipated 15% increase in cost next year and also join the majority of the other counties in the ISAC Group Health Program.
Creston Food Shelf manager says pantry doesn’t want funds from calendar featuring mayor
CRESTON, Iowa — The organizers of a'Father Figures' calendar in Creston, which featured a partially nude photo of the mayor of Creston, wanted to give some of the calendar profits to a local food pantry. The calendar caused controversy, but also generated dozens of sales. Now, in a statement...
Inexperienced Louisville girls trying to find roles under first-year coach
(Louisville) -- An inexperienced Louisville girls basketball team is looking for continued improvement under first-year head coach Matthew Shelsta. The Lions are 3-4 on the season with all three wins coming in their last five games. “We’re a really inexperienced team,” Coach Shelsta told KMA Sports. “We knew that coming...
Wind chill warnings remain for KMAland
(Undated) -- Most of KMAland is still under a wind chill warning until noon Saturday. The National Weather Service says the wind chill warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont, Page, Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold and Taylor counties in Iowa. In Nebraska, the warning includes Douglas,...
Men's College Basketball (12/25): Creighton handles DePaul
(KMAland) -- Creighton had no issues with DePaul in men’s regional college basketball on Sunday. Creighton (8-6, 2-1): Creighton worked through DePaul (6-7, 0-2) for an 80-65 win. Trey Alexander exploded for 32 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Bluejays in the victory. Ryan Nembhard added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Baylor Scheierman pitched in 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Fire at popular Bellevue restaurant shuts down traffic
Frigid once again this morning with wind chills near -20° to start the day. Partly to mostly sunny skies will bring us slow improvement with afternoon highs near 15° in Omaha. Slowly thawing back out after days of bitter cold. Childcare costs increase in Nebraska. Updated: 21 hours...
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
Ice blamed for fatal accident in Missouri
MAITLAND - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident fatality in Holt County on Dec. 19. An accident report says a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Route C near Maitland when it slid off an ice-covered roadway, struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. 50-year-old James...
Body of missing Omaha woman found in Kansas, death ruled homicide
OMAHA -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced that a body found in Kansas earlier this week is that of missing Omaha mother Cari Allen. The cause of death has not been released, but the Sheriff’s Office said Allen’s death has been ruled a homicide. Allen, 43, had last been seen at her west Omaha home near 168th and Blondo Streets about 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.
