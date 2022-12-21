Read full article on original website
Green extends emergency proclamation in response to Hawai‘i Life Flight accident
With Hawaiʻi Life Flight in a transition phase as its crews come back online and it begins coming out of a “safety stand down” following the apparent accident earlier this month off the coast of Maui involving one of the company’s air medical transport aircrafts, Gov. Josh Green has extended an emergency proclamation in response.
Fireworks permits and fireworks on sale now for New Year’s Eve
It doesn’t matter where you are at midnight New Year’s Eve on the Big Island, there’s bound to be a fireworks show somewhere nearby. The booms, bangs, crackles and whistles of those festive displays send a colorful and raucous report into the night sky, saying farewell to the year that was and ringing in the year ahead. Even if by some dumb luck you don’t catch a lightshow itself, you can’t miss the wafting cloud of smoke accompanied by a distinct and lingering smell of sulfur that will emanate from the backyards of many island homes and neighborhoods.
Police: 17 motorists arrested for DUI during week of Dec. 19-25
Big Island police didn’t get a holiday from protecting the island’s roadways from people who drive under the influence of an intoxicant during the week before Christmas. The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that 17 motorists were arrested for DUI during the week of Dec. 19-25. Five of...
‘Shop With A Cop’ brings holiday joy to keiki in West Hawai‘i
Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, Kona Target and Big Island first responders brought more than 60 West Hawai‘i keiki a little holiday joy the weekend before Christmas during the 2022 “Shop With A Cop” event in Kona. Sixty-one children were selected for this year’s event at the Target...
Ocean View man sought by police for over a year found on Christmas Day
A wanted Ocean View man sought by authorities for more than a year is out on bail after his arrest on Christmas Day. Hawaiʻi Police located 42-year-old Ronald Patrick Keahonui Kahihikolo in Kailua-Kona. He’s been wanted since July 2021 on three outstanding arrest warrants, as well as for questioning in several other criminal investigations. At 12:54 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a residence in the 78-6800 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Kailua-Kona regarding the location of a stolen motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers located the stolen motorcycle and Kahihikolo, who was then taken into custody.
UH Study: Local farmers struggle with depression in Hawaiʻi
Hawaiian farmers 45 years old or younger are going into 2023 facing unprecedented mental stress, with a recent University of Hawaiʻi study finding 48% have experienced depression and 14% have struggled with suicidal thoughts. The figures are almost two times higher than Hawaiʻi’s general population, and 17% higher than...
Hawai‘i Police seek public help finding runaway teen
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a teen reported as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Deandre Moore was last seen on Aug. 20 at 10 a.m., in the area of the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo. He is described as being around 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 to 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Moore is known to frequent the Puna area.
County prosecutor’s office seeks public input on legislative initiatives
The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney is laying out its legislative priorities for 2023 and it want to know what you think. Throughout the past year, the office has met with community groups, neighborhood watches, community stakeholders and Big Island residents about their concerns and interests. Now the office is inviting members of the public to take its 2023 legislative initiatives survey to ensure the community’s views are properly represented, bring attention and encourage our lawmakers to address critical criminal justice system concerns and prioritize the safety and well-being of the people on Hawai‘i Island.
DLNR enforcement recruits donate gifts for Toys for Tots
It is the season for giving, and recruits with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement Academy Program went the extra mile this year to connect with their community and boost holiday spirits. The 42 men and women of recruit class 22-01...
