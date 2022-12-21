Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Gators’ Franklin releases top school prospects
Lake Cormorant five-star football defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, considered one of the top prospects at the position in Mississippi, is close to determining where he might play college football. Franklin has released a list of his “Top 10” he plans to choose who to sign with when he’s ready to...
desotocountynews.com
Missing person report in Southaven
The Southaven Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing person, missing for the past week. Police report that Theotis Washington has not been seen since Sunday, Dec. 18. Washington used an Uber ride to go to a hotel in Memphis and was supposed to be working in Memphis, as well.
desotocountynews.com
Waste Pro, Waste Connections not collecting in the county today
No garbage service in Horn Lake, Hernando, or Olive Branch as well. DeSoto County Government, on its Facebook page, has alerted unincorporated county residents that Waste Pro would not be collecting garbage today due to the weather and roads. Message from Waste Pro: “Due to the inclement weather and treacherous...
desotocountynews.com
The Christmas Story
Editor’s Note: Take a moment, read the Christmas story and remember the reason we have this season. In the midst of everything that was 2022, let us remember the one constant and hope for us all as found in the second chapter of Luke. Merry Christmas from DeSoto County News!
desotocountynews.com
Rolling outages in Northcentral service area
Northcentral Electric Cooperative Saturday morning announced that it will begin rolling outages in response to a Tennessee Valley Authority Emergency Load Curtailment Plan activation in response to extreme demands on the power system. The outages will be 30 minutes and members in what Northcentral called “lower impact areas” will experience...
desotocountynews.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Monday
The National Weather Service in Memphis Sunday evening issued a Winter Weather Advisory for an area that includes DeSoto County. The advisory is to start at 12 midnight and last until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. The Weather Service reported that wet snow accumulations will range from a trace to an...
Comments / 0