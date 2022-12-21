ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Gators’ Franklin releases top school prospects

Lake Cormorant five-star football defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin, considered one of the top prospects at the position in Mississippi, is close to determining where he might play college football. Franklin has released a list of his “Top 10” he plans to choose who to sign with when he’s ready to...
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
Missing person report in Southaven

The Southaven Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing person, missing for the past week. Police report that Theotis Washington has not been seen since Sunday, Dec. 18. Washington used an Uber ride to go to a hotel in Memphis and was supposed to be working in Memphis, as well.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Waste Pro, Waste Connections not collecting in the county today

No garbage service in Horn Lake, Hernando, or Olive Branch as well. DeSoto County Government, on its Facebook page, has alerted unincorporated county residents that Waste Pro would not be collecting garbage today due to the weather and roads. Message from Waste Pro: “Due to the inclement weather and treacherous...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
The Christmas Story

Editor’s Note: Take a moment, read the Christmas story and remember the reason we have this season. In the midst of everything that was 2022, let us remember the one constant and hope for us all as found in the second chapter of Luke. Merry Christmas from DeSoto County News!
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Rolling outages in Northcentral service area

Northcentral Electric Cooperative Saturday morning announced that it will begin rolling outages in response to a Tennessee Valley Authority Emergency Load Curtailment Plan activation in response to extreme demands on the power system. The outages will be 30 minutes and members in what Northcentral called “lower impact areas” will experience...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Winter Weather Advisory for Monday

The National Weather Service in Memphis Sunday evening issued a Winter Weather Advisory for an area that includes DeSoto County. The advisory is to start at 12 midnight and last until 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. The Weather Service reported that wet snow accumulations will range from a trace to an...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

