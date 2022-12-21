Read full article on original website
Godsmack Beat Metallica for No. 1 Song on Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart
This week, Metallica couldn't quite get over Godsmack for the No. 1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Godsmack's "Surrender," released Sept. 28 and still at the top of that chart in its fifth week at No. 1, kept Metallica's latest from overtaking the top spot. Indeed, just behind...
Multiple Rock + Metal Artists Now Trending on YouTube’s Music Charts
It's been a great week for rock and metal on the YouTube Music Charts. Currently, three rock and metal bands are celebrating big wins with their songs and music videos there. The bands in question? That would be Metallica, Rammstein and Red Hot Chili Peppers. All three are now reaping the rewards of their music in terms of YouTube viewership and listenership. The Chili Peppers can even place a special feather in their caps for a particularly notable YouTube achievement they just unlocked.
Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metallica surprised us metal fans on Monday (Nov. 28) with the release of a new song, "Lux Æterna," and the announcement of their next studio album, 72 Seasons, which will emerge this spring. Now, you can read the full lyrics to "Lux Æterna," the forthcoming effort's first single, while...
It Never Ends – Fans Now Complaining About Kick Drum Sound on New Metallica Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Yesterday (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised everyone by announcing the new album 72 Seasons and world tour, as well as debuting the new single "Lux Aeterna." Now that fans have had time to digest the track, some have begun to complain about the kick drum sound as Lars Ulrich is once again the focus of criticism.
‘The Ultimate Metallica Show’ Recap: Live Tracks From 2022
It seems like yesterday we got our hands on "Lux Æterna," the brand-new song from Metallica that serves as our first taste of their next studio album, 72 Seasons. And while the song kicks major ass—it really does—here we are, in that weird purgatory where all we want is more new Metallica.
Apocalyptica Cover of Metallica Featured in Episode of ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff Show ‘Wednesday’
Netflix must really love Metallica. Just months after notoriously featuring "Master of Puppets" in Stranger Things, now the streaming network has placed another track from the metal icons in the new Addams Family spinoff show, Wednesday. This time, the featured song is "Nothing Else Matters," though it's not the original...
Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Cracks Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Tracks Chart
Metallica's newest song "Lux Æterna" has struck within the Top 10 of Billboard's Twitter-powered Hot Trending Songs chart, landing at No. 6 for the week of Dec. 10. The Billboard Hot Trending Chart, which just rolled out last year, provides a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter from the last week.
Talented Kid Band Hammerhedd Crushes Metallica’s ‘Eye of the Beholder’ on the Street
You've never seen a kid band play Justice-era Metallica quite like this band. Or maybe you have. But the proof is in the pudding — an amateur video has gone viral for showing a trio of pint-sized thrashers killing Metallica's 1988 track "Eye of the Beholder" on an outdoor storefront.
Robert Trujillo Was Still Learning Song Arrangement During Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Video Shoot
In a behind-the-scenes video documenting the shoot for Metallica's "Lux Æterna," bassist Robert Trujillo seems to be still learning the song. In "Metallica: Lux Æterna (Behind the Video,)" the keeper of Metallica's low end says (referring to the song playback), "It tricked me." The making-of-type video begins with...
Metallica: A Photo Timeline of Their Remarkable Career
Metallica are one of the biggest bands in rock and metal history. They're known for being one of the earliest thrash groups, but their influence goes way beyond one particular area of metal. Their biggest song, "Enter Sandman" plays at just about every sporting event. They've released 10 studio albums (with another, 72 Seasons, on the way), have won eight Grammys, have received a plethora of other awards and even have several of their own "Metallica Days" in San Francisco.
Listen to Lars Ulrich’s Isolated Drum Tracks From Metallica’s ‘Lux Aeterna’
Metallica's "Lux Æterna," the band's new single released Nov. 28, is still being discussed by metal fans. One point of discussion — and a topic that will be unsurprising to longtime Metallica listeners — is the drum performance on the song from Metallica's Lars Ulrich. Now, you...
How to Stream Metallica’s 2022 ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert
Metallica are winding up their 2022 tour schedule in a grand way, staging their annual All Within My Hands foundation benefit concert and auction to raise money for their charitable foundation. This show has become a staple of the Metallica concert calendar, and this year you can catch James, Lars, Kirk and Robert all rocking from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jason Newsted’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Names the Most Underrated Rhythm Guitarist in Metal
Who is the most underrated rhythm guitarist in heavy metal? It's just about unanimous that the best in this category is James Hetfield, but is it possible that Metallica also boasts the most underrated player in Kirk Hammett? That's what Anthrax's Scott Ian tells Revolver. Ian discusses several of his...
Bob Dylan Reveals He’s Seen Metallica Twice + 5 Other Revelations From Rare New Interview
In a rare public interview, Bob Dylan opened up about his latest endeavor, a book entitled The Philosophy of Modern Song. In the conversation with Jeff Slate for The Wall Street Journal, he also revealed some fun—and sometimes, surprising—facts about his musical tastes. You can read the full transcript of the Q&A here.
Why Lars Ulrich Doesn’t Like to ‘Stray’ from Metallica
Lars Ulrich explained why he doesn't like to "stray" far from Metallica, and admitted his appearances at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows earlier this year were uncomfortable but rewarding experiences. In a recent appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Ulrich discussed his feelings on working outside the confines of the...
Howard Stern Asked Metallica’s Lars Ulrich If He Can Play Rush Covers on Drums
In an interview with Sirius XM talk radio icon Howard Stern, Metallica's Lars Ulrich was asked about covering other bands and if he would be able to play Rush songs on drums. The topic was broached when discussing Ulrich's participation in the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles, where played on all-star covers of Black Sabbath and AC/DC songs.
Enter to Win Live Downloads of Every 2022 Metallica Concert
By the end of this month, Metallica will have played a total of 25 concerts in 2022, and Loudwire Nights is giving one lucky fan the chance to win live downloads of all of the shows through the band's concert archive site. The first Metallica show of 2022 took place...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
WTF: Metallica-Themed AI Generated Art
If you spend any time on social media, there is no doubt you've come across at least one friend who has shared some type of AI artwork—that is, a piece of art generated by artificial intelligence. If you're like us, when you see these graphics, one question pops into...
