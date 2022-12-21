Metallica are one of the biggest bands in rock and metal history. They're known for being one of the earliest thrash groups, but their influence goes way beyond one particular area of metal. Their biggest song, "Enter Sandman" plays at just about every sporting event. They've released 10 studio albums (with another, 72 Seasons, on the way), have won eight Grammys, have received a plethora of other awards and even have several of their own "Metallica Days" in San Francisco.

10 DAYS AGO