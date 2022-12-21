ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Rock + Metal Artists Now Trending on YouTube’s Music Charts

It's been a great week for rock and metal on the YouTube Music Charts. Currently, three rock and metal bands are celebrating big wins with their songs and music videos there. The bands in question? That would be Metallica, Rammstein and Red Hot Chili Peppers. All three are now reaping the rewards of their music in terms of YouTube viewership and listenership. The Chili Peppers can even place a special feather in their caps for a particularly notable YouTube achievement they just unlocked.
Read the Lyrics to Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’

Metallica surprised us metal fans on Monday (Nov. 28) with the release of a new song, "Lux Æterna," and the announcement of their next studio album, 72 Seasons, which will emerge this spring. Now, you can read the full lyrics to "Lux Æterna," the forthcoming effort's first single, while...
Metallica: A Photo Timeline of Their Remarkable Career

Metallica are one of the biggest bands in rock and metal history. They're known for being one of the earliest thrash groups, but their influence goes way beyond one particular area of metal. Their biggest song, "Enter Sandman" plays at just about every sporting event. They've released 10 studio albums (with another, 72 Seasons, on the way), have won eight Grammys, have received a plethora of other awards and even have several of their own "Metallica Days" in San Francisco.
How to Stream Metallica’s 2022 ‘All Within My Hands’ Benefit Concert

Metallica are winding up their 2022 tour schedule in a grand way, staging their annual All Within My Hands foundation benefit concert and auction to raise money for their charitable foundation. This show has become a staple of the Metallica concert calendar, and this year you can catch James, Lars, Kirk and Robert all rocking from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Jason Newsted’s Childhood: Metallica Bassist’s First 72 Seasons

Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members.
Why Lars Ulrich Doesn’t Like to ‘Stray’ from Metallica

Lars Ulrich explained why he doesn't like to "stray" far from Metallica, and admitted his appearances at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows earlier this year were uncomfortable but rewarding experiences. In a recent appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, Ulrich discussed his feelings on working outside the confines of the...
WTF: Metallica-Themed AI Generated Art

If you spend any time on social media, there is no doubt you've come across at least one friend who has shared some type of AI artwork—that is, a piece of art generated by artificial intelligence. If you're like us, when you see these graphics, one question pops into...
