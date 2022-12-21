Read full article on original website
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
For almost 40 years, Little Pie Company has provided holiday joy
The holidays are here and, to celebrate, "News All Day" wanted to highlight a few small businesses focusing in some way on this time of year. NY1 traveled to each borough to discover some of New York's hidden gems. The first is the Little Pie Company in Manhattan. Owner Arnold Wilkerson, a former actor, first started baking out of his apartment decades ago.
Why it's so tough to get an 8 p.m. reservation
The restaurant scene in New York City is constantly changing — from what the hottest restaurants are to what the trendiest food is. Michael Cecchi-Azzolina is a well-known name in the industry and has seen it all. He’s helped run some of the most famous and influential restaurants, like...
Many brave bitter cold temperatures on holiday weekend
New Yorkers and tourists bundled up on Saturday and went out into the city. "Beyond freezing. It's just freezing. If you don't need to go outside, don't go outside. Enjoy the 24th with your family and just relax," New Yorker Jacob Urena said on his way to work Saturday morning.
Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
Seagrove potters celebrate North Carolina through art
SEAGROVE, N.C. — Two Seagrove potters are sharing pieces of North Carolina with art lovers across the world. Pam and Buster Kennedy opened Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery 23 years ago after learning to specialize in one of the oldest and rarest forms of glazing called crystalline. Making crystalline is an...
Bay area prepares for cold Christmas weekend
TAMPA, Fla. — Power companies are preparing to handle an increase in demand on the power grid over the Christmas weekend. Power companies are preparing to handle an increase in demand on the power grid over the Christmas weekend. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Friday night into...
Centers work to keep seniors from feeling lonely during the holidays
BRADENTON, Fla. — While many Americans will travel to spend Christmas with their family this year, some are not so fortunate, particularly members of the senior population. According to the United States Census Bureau, 21% of Florida's population is made up of seniors. Experts say that Christmas is a...
Maternal morbidity rates on the rise in Texas, especially for Black women
TEXAS — Giving birth in Texas has become increasingly dangerous, according to a new report. The CDC reports the national maternal morbidity rate in 2020 was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 deliveries. The 2020 rate in Texas was 72.7, and for Black women it's much higher. What You Need To...
Metropolitan Ministries offers meals and gifts for Christmas
TAMPA, Fla. — Christmas is one of the busiest holidays for the nonprofit Metropolitan Ministries, especially with inflation and extreme cold weather impacting those with limited resources. What You Need To Know. Metropolitan Ministries helped families in need on Christmas day by serving food and offering resources. Tampa resident...
Catching up with Floridians whose stories inspired us in 2022
FLORIDA — News stories, no matter how happy or tragic, always come and go. But, for the people whose lives are most directly affected, they don't simply slip from the headlines. Some fight to overcome extreme adversity. Others spend their time helping those most in need. Spectrum News catches...
Cold weekend weather offers first resiliency test for manatees
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — People and pets aren’t the only creatures huddling for warmth this cold holiday weekend. On Friday, manatees from across the state of Florida started seeking shelter in warm water spots, like DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. What You Need To Know. The cold holiday...
Floridians brace for Arctic blast over holiday weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Floridians on Friday braced for unusually chilly weather as rare freeze warnings were issued for large parts of the state ahead of the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service said an Arctic blast was heading for Florida on Friday, followed by a holiday weekend with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.
