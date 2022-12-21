Read full article on original website
Biden OKs defense bill despite military COVID vaccine repeal
President Joe Biden signed the annual defense authorization bill into law Friday despite administration concerns over its repeal of the military’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying the legislation includes “critical authorities to support our country’s national defense.”. The measure includes $817 billion in spending for the Department of...
Biden, first lady thank service members on Christmas Day
President Biden and the first lady called up service members on Christmas and thanked them for their sacrifices. The Bidens spoke to members from all six branches of the military who are stationed all over the world during the holidays. “This Christmas, Jill and I were honored to thank a few brave men and women in uniform for their sacrifices this time of year,” Biden tweeted. “They’re away from their families to protect us. And they have the thanks of a grateful, indebted president.” The president and first lady expressed their gratitude to Army members stationed at Panama City, Panama; Navy...
DC Guard almost deployed to Capitol on Jan. 6 without permission
The commander of the Washington, D.C. National Guard considered sending troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, without permission from Defense Department leaders because of the rapidly escalating violence there. Ultimately, he opted against it because of conflicting messages from military leaders, according to a report released by congressional investigators on Thursday.
Congress mandates more oversight on Pentagon plans for defending Guam
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers will require the defense secretary to create a federally funded research and development center that can independently assess the Pentagon’s plans to build an integrated air-and-missile defense architecture to defend Guam, according to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. And Congress is also...
2 Sikhs can now enter Marine boot camp with turbans and beards
Two Sikh men who have been fighting grooming restrictions that they say violate their religious beliefs can finally ship off to boot camp, a panel of appeals judges decided Friday. Judges J. Michelle Childs, Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia...
