Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees steal high-upside bullpen arm from Braves
The New York Yankees are looking to add high-upside bullpen arms at a reasonable cost, given they just heavily invested in Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. They also signed Tommy Kahnle back on a two-year, $11.5 million deal, despite pitching in less than 15 innings over his last three seasons combined.
Yardbarker
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Yardbarker
Report: Carlos Correa's deal with Mets in jeopardy
Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg...
Yardbarker
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Noah Syndergaard Turned Down More Lucrative Contracts To Sign With Dodgers
With their starting pitching high atop the priority list for the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, the organization took a step closer to fulfilling their rotation for 2023 on by signing Noah Syndergaard to a one-year contract worth $13 million. Syndergaard, who most notably broke into the Majors as a...
Yardbarker
Braves trade for journeyman infielder
In the past month, the journeyman has bounced around the league. He was first designated for assignment by the Marlins before the Rule 5 draft, then joined the Pirates via waiver claims, and finally landed in Baltimore by the same method. The Orioles ended up parting ways with him in favor of Mychal Givens.
Yardbarker
Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 6-7 with a 3.75 ERA and got dropped from the closer role.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger Rips Pirates’ Owner Bob Nutting For Horrible Handling Of Franchise
The Pittsburgh Steelers are located in one of the best sports cities in the entire world. Despite being a smaller force in terms of media market, the city is currently ranked 10th all-time with 16 total professional championships without having a team in the National Basketball Association. A big contributor to the Steel City’s titles in the 21st century was former quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger. He helped to bring two Lombardi Trophies back to Pittsburgh and recently began a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, at the start of his retirement. He had beloved hometown favorite and former Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman, Neil Walker on most recently.
Yardbarker
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco...
Yardbarker
Yankees can expect Spencer Jones to be elite in 2023
The Yankees used their 2022 1st Round Pick on 6’7 outfielder Spencer Jones, a left-handed slugger from Vanderbilt University. Despite the fact that the Yankees (as per usual) were picking in the latter half of the 1st Round, they selected a premier talent in Jones. The 21-year-old put up...
Yardbarker
Insider Thinks LA Could Trade for This Top Shortstop
The Angels could technically be done making major moves this offseason. They already have set a franchise-record in payroll, and don't really have any more pressing needs. They could still look to add another starting pitcher, and they may look for another arm in the bullpen, but outside of that, there's no major need.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Yardbarker
Mets reportedly 'working through' concerns over Carlos Correa's physical
The New York Mets may have identified the issue with Carlos Correa’s physical as the San Francisco Giants did, but it does not sound like the two situations are likely to end the same way. The Mets are “working through” the medical issue flagged during Correa’s Mets physical and...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Rumors: Pirates May Ask For Bobby Miller In Bryan Reynolds Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued looking for a center fielder on the trade market, and the top option available is Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates. L.A. would ideally like to add a left-handed or switch-hitter, and Reynolds fits the bill as someone who can bat from either side of the plate. He also requested a trade from the Pirates this offseason, but they are hesitant to move him without an overpay.
Yardbarker
Corey Kluber Being Considered In Search For Starting Pitcher
After signing All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson early in the offseason, the Los Angeles Angels gave themself a strong five-man rotation for the 2023 season. Although they plan to use Shohei Ohtani on the mound as much as possible , they would still like to utilize a six-man rotation to keep the two-way star healthy throughout the season. They currently have a rotation that includes Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers and José Suarez, along with Ohtani and Anderson.
Yardbarker
Brewers' Corbin Burnes named in intriguing trade proposal with AL team
Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes has been (and will continue to be) mentioned in several trade proposals this offseason. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner has two years of club control remaining. There is little hope that the Brewers will shell out the money necessary to extend him, leaving many fans and analysts to believe that he will be traded at some point. In a recent trade article, mlb.com writer Thomas Harrigan proposed an interesting trade that would send Burnes from the Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Will Listen To Trade Offers For Core Player After Tumultuous Offseason
The Boston Red Sox have not had the offseason that they or their fanbase were hoping for. On top of being severely outbid for star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Boston has finished as a runner-up to, at this point, a dozen or so free agents. With the pool of impact-free agents...
Yardbarker
Rangers Add Pirates Pitcher on Waivers
The Texas Rangers picked up former Pittsburgh pitcher Nick Mears on a waiver claim on Friday and designated outfielder Eli White for assignment. The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter. The Rangers needed to make a move to add Mears to the 40-man roster. By designating White for assignment, the...
Yardbarker
Report: Dodgers were surprised by one aspect of Trevor Bauer decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers have two weeks to decide what they want to do with Trevor Bauer now that the he has been reinstated, and it sounds like they expected to have more time to address the situation. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times was told by people familiar...
Yardbarker
Could LA Explore Signing Recently Released Former All-Star?
Three-time All-Star and former World Series champion Mike Moustakas went to high school just 30 miles from Dodger Stadium, up the 5 to the 118 and a few miles west to Chatsworth. Moustakas, under contract for one more year with the Reds, was designated for assignment on Thursday and will likely be released after no one claims him on waivers.
Comments / 0