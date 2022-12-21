Snowmobile trails in Oneida County open Friday

Wausau Pilot & Review

Snowmobilers in Oneida County can hit the trails this weekend as the system opens for the season.

The trails officially open at 8 a.m. Friday. According to the county’s Forestry, Land and Recreation Department, riders must stay on marked trails. All river and lake trails should be considered unsafe unless they are marked by a snowmobile club. Off-trail riding is not allowed.

Officials say that riders should use extreme caution when riding this weekend due to the oncoming winter storm expected to bring high winds and blowing snow to the area. Trails are in rough, early season condition.