Oneida County, WI

Snowmobile trails in Oneida County open Friday

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Snowmobilers in Oneida County can hit the trails this weekend as the system opens for the season.

The trails officially open at 8 a.m. Friday. According to the county’s Forestry, Land and Recreation Department, riders must stay on marked trails. All river and lake trails should be considered unsafe unless they are marked by a snowmobile club. Off-trail riding is not allowed.

Officials say that riders should use extreme caution when riding this weekend due to the oncoming winter storm expected to bring high winds and blowing snow to the area. Trails are in rough, early season condition.

WAUSAU, WI
3M Wausau air violations referred to Wisconsin DOJ

3M allegedly violated multiple air pollution regulations at its Wausau facilities and is at the center of an ongoing enforcement action referred to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, according to public records. The company has had a history of past air pollution violations and has been the subject of statewide...
Photo gallery: UWSP graduation

On Saturday, Dec. 17, nearly 600 UW-Stevens Point students from campuses at Stevens Point, Marshfield and Wausau crossed the stage as part of the Winter 2022 commencement ceremony. Students from four colleges earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate degrees. The Skyward Fieldhouse at the Stevens Point campus was full of...
WAUSAU, WI
Cocktail of the Week: Santa Clausmopolitan

Santa will forgive you for being a little bit naughty when you indulge in this week’s featured cocktail, a crisp, icy delight that tastes as fabulous as it looks. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
WAUSAU, WI
Whole Health Presentation At the Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee

Dawn Hendrickson and Todd Raley, Whole Health Coaches, from the Wausau VA Outpatient Clinic spoke at the November 30, 2022 Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group meeting at Denny’s in Rothschild. They talked about the VA’s approach to health care which focuses on empowering and equipping Veterans to take charge of their health and well-being.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
Could John Marshall School in Wausau be demolished or sold?

The Wausau School District could demolish John Marshall School and build a new school there, district officials said this week. “Maybe,” said Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts. “We know we have got some restrictions now or requirements may be the better word, so we have to work with the city (of Wausau) and the Plan Commission.”
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau School Board members seek answers on impact of restructuring on families

Wausau School Board members this week scrutinized a range of aspects of the district’s proposed high school restructuring plan, narrowed from five options to two. This is the second week in a row that members quizzed district administration officials about the lack of specific answers to some of their questions. They were discussing the whittled down options during the Education/Operations Committee meeting of the board. One of the options is a single high school on the East campus and the other a junior high (grades 8-9) and senior high (10-12) on two campuses.
WAUSAU, WI
Wausau, WI
