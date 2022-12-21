Effective: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Zapata FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks and Inland Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BROOKS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO