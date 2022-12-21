ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burleigh County, ND

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burleigh, Dunn, Emmons, Grant, Logan, McIntosh, McKenzie by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dunn; Emmons; Grant; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST/11 PM MST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of western and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST/11 PM MST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
BARNES COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy