Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Burke, Divide, Mountrail, Williams by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Divide; Mountrail; Williams BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING Visibility has improved and winds will continue to diminish this evening, therefore the Blizzard Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Dickey, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, McHenry, Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Reduced visibility with additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of north central and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; Hettinger; Slope; Stark HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Gusty winds will continue to rapidly diminish through the evening hours, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Daniels, Eastern Roosevelt, Northern Valley, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. If trapped in the blizzard, do not leave your car. Disorientation can occur quickly in low temperatures and white out conditions which can lead to a life threatening situation. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph and visibility below 1/4 mile at times. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will lead to low visibility at times. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Comments / 0