Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. If trapped in the blizzard, do not leave your car. Disorientation can occur quickly in low temperatures and white out conditions which can lead to a life threatening situation. Target Area: Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Valley; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph and visibility below 1/4 mile at times. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow will lead to low visibility at times. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

DANIELS COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO