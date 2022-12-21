Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Burleigh, Dunn, Emmons, Grant, Logan, McIntosh, McKenzie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleigh; Dunn; Emmons; Grant; Logan; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST/11 PM MST/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph producing blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of western and south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST/11 PM MST/ tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; Hettinger; Slope; Stark HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON Gusty winds will continue to rapidly diminish through the evening hours, therefore the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire on time.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bottineau, Dickey, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, McHenry, Pierce by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; McHenry; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Reduced visibility with additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of north central and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Comments / 0