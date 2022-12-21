Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.

MARION COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO