ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kciiradio.com

2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines

A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for harassment after alleged murder threats

A Perry man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly threatening to kill a Perry woman and her family as well as officers of the Perry Police Department. Jose Wilmer Alexis Ordonez Corleto, 25, of 1803 First Ave., Perry, was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment and interference with officials acts.
PERRY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead

(Des Moines, IA) — Police now say a man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is also dead. Police say Jason Rothman shot Danielle Remily and Emma Parker to death at a home in the 26-hundred block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. Police say Rothman shot himself at a nearby park. He later died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Remily used to have a relationship.
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Shot to Death in Des Moines Robbery

An Ottumwa man was killed during a robbery attempt in a park on Monday, according to Des Moines Police. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman (pictured). The Des Moines Police Department says evidence in the investigation indicates that four individuals agreed to meet at McRae Park...
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Des Moines woman accused of hitting boyfriend in the mouth while he was driving

A Des Moines woman who was traveling with her boyfriend to pick up his daughter in Coralville was arrested after an argument between the two turned physical. Officers were dispatched to the area of 930 Boston Way for a public assist. A woman on site asked officers if they were there for the disturbance happening in the parking lot. Authorities observed 24-year-old Sedalia Wilson sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle, yelling at two subjects outside.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Clive police patrol car hit on Interstate 80/35

CLIVE, Iowa — A Clive police patrol car was involved in a crash Friday morning when an SUV hit a patch of ice on Interstate 35/80. The officer was in his car, responding to another vehicle that hit the median, and is expected to be OK. "It is scary...
CLIVE, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister

A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines man allegedly rapes Waukee teenager

A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an incident last summer in which he allegedly had sex with a child in Waukee on two occasions. Carson Michael Kruse, 21, of 4697 E. 38th St., Des Moines, was charged with two counts of...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Arkansan allegedly threatens to rape Waukee woman

An Arkansas woman was charged with harassment Tuesday after allegedly threatening to rape a Waukee woman. Trisha Marie Pfluger, 40, of 3 Hartfield Lane, Benton, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 35000 block of Burgundy Circle in Waukee, where the victim...
WAUKEE, IA
kniakrls.com

Suspicious Envelope Investigated in Marion County

Marion County first responders responded to a report of a suspicious envelope that had been delivered to a rural Marion County address late Friday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded along with the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Rural Fire Department, Marion County Hazmat, and Emergency Management, and the U.S. Postal Service. The nature of the package caused responding agencies to take an abundance of caution due to a potential threat by mail. Upon a thorough investigation, the package was deemed safe by investigating agencies and collected. Sheriff Sandholdt told KNIA/KRLS News, “The homeowners did a great job of remaining patient while multiple agencies were consulted on the best way to minimize risk for everyone involved. This took a significant amount of time and manpower, but it was all worth it when we had a successful outcome in the end. Sandholdt would like to thank all the personnel that battled the cold temperatures and took time away from their families to assist us last night.” An ongoing investigation into the matter continues by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and US Postal Service to identify the person(s) responsible and to hold them accountable.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Mobile home fire knocked down in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park on East 14th Street in Des Moines on Thursday. The mobile home park is just north of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street. The Des Moines Fire Department says the fire is knocked down and...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Bambi Lynne Kelly-Kirchner of Des Moines

Bambi Lynne Kelly-Kirchner of Des Moines and formerly of Perry took her place with the Lord on Dec. 15th 2022, at home with her daughters by her side. She was courageous after being diagnosed with aggresive lung cancer just weeks prior. Bambi was born to Charlotte Ethel (Sneithen) and Donald...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case

STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
STORY COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Person Found Dead Of Gunshot Wound At Des Moines Park

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a person was found shot to death today (Monday) at a park on the city's south side. First responders found the body at McRae Park in the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18 p.m. Des Moines Police Department detectives are...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy