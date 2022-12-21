Suspicious package causes brief lockdown at Bears' facility

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ practice facility was briefly on lockdown Wednesday because of a suspicious package.

Team spokesman Brandon Faber said police were called. No one was allowed to leave or enter the team’s suburban campus for about an hour. The Bears practice about 30 miles north of Soldier Field.

Chicago (3-11) is scheduled to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (11-3) on Saturday.

___

