ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

How are earthquakes triggered and how are their magnitudes measured? What to know

By Jacqueline Pinedo
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McVtt_0jqRm3uD00

Earthquakes can range from too small to be noticed to horrific natural disasters, and while they’re somewhat common in California they can strike almost anywhere.

Here are the basics you need to know about earthquakes.

What triggers an earthquake?

An earthquake is triggered when there is a sudden release of energy that then causes seismic waves and causes the ground to shake .

Dr. Julian Lozos, a seismologist and professor at Cal State Northridge, says earthquakes are a lot like people when they hold stress. They can have their coping mechanisms but at some point that stress will catch up and there will be a breaking point.

With earthquakes “the stress comes from plates trying to move and the faults are holding themselves together with friction,” which he says is like a coping mechanism for the fault.

“At a certain point a fault can’t take it anymore, it’s not strong enough to withstand all the stress coming from plate and movement and the friction gives way and at that point the fault unzips like a zipper,” Lozos said, which creates an earthquake.

How are earthquake magnitudes measured?

In the United States, the Modified Mercalli (MM) Intensity Scale is used to determine the magnitude of earthquakes. It replaces the old Richter Scale.

The scale classifies the intensity and the observed structural damages of an earthquake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnssO_0jqRm3uD00

For example, a 3.0-magnitude tremor may be felt by people, especially those on upper stories, but it is often mistaken for something else, such as a passing truck, the scale shows. An 8.0-magnitude quake can cause considerable damage in poorly built or badly designed buildings and can cause chimneys to collapse.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake rattles East Bay

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck near San Leandro, CA on Wednesday. The quake hit at 8:34 AM local time at a depth of 4 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. More information on this earthquake...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Click2Houston.com

A volcano erupts in the United States

This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
LOUISIANA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’

California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
CALIFORNIA STATE
World

US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base

It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reason.com

California's Ban on Gas-Powered Cars Could Wreak Havoc on Its Energy Grid

In late August, California air regulators announced that the state would ban the sale of most gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, a policy aimed at encouraging a shift to electric vehicles (E.V.s). A week later, amid a massive heat wave, California officials begged E.V. owners not to recharge their cars during peak evening hours so as not to overload the state's energy grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

51K+
Followers
702
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy