Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 at popular Colorado resort, officials say

Seven people got sick when carbon monoxide leaked from cooking equipment at a popular resort in Colorado, fire officials said.

Several people at Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora called just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20 to report feeling sick , the Aurora Fire Department said on Twitter.

Emergency Medical Services providers treated several people, none of whom had life-threatening illnesses, fire officials said. One person went to the hospital for treatment.

Fire officials determined the leak came from cooking equipment. The equipment was shut down and is “no longer causing a carbon monoxide problem.”

Guests might see firefighters in the building taking final air quality readings, but shouldn’t expect any more updates on the issue, the fire department said on Twitter.

“The CO issue has been isolated and AFR units are returning to service in the city,” officials said.

Over one week in 2019, two people went to the hospital after they were exposed to carbon monoxide at the resort , the Denver Post reported. That leak came from work being done in the boiler room, the outlet reported.

