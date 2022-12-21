ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Pretty in Pink Boutique's Christmas Tree Fundraiser

 4 days ago
Pretty in Pink Boutique is currently in the midst of its annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser. Each location has set up and decorated its Christmas Tree. You can view each one and vote for your favorite on their website.

Each vote helps raise money for the Pretty in Pink Foundation, which goes towards those who are unable to afford treatment at Pretty in Pink Boutique. The final donation will be made in the name of the store with the most votes.

Franklin

Pretty in Pink in Franklin chose a “Lady in Red” theme for their tree and decor. This artfully decorated tree is currently in the lead in the poll, but it’s a close race!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ds7Th_0jqRlqb000

Hendersonville

This “Sweet Tree” at the Pretty in Pink in Hendersonville is sure to activate your sweet tooth. The bright colors and icicle base are eye-catching and make this tree one of the front runners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WzxQD_0jqRlqb000

Murfreesboro

The Murfreesboro location chose to decorate its store with Santa decor. They have their main tree with decor but have also set up a smaller tree with a beard and little Santas throughout the store!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RVuBh_0jqRlqb000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCptZ_0jqRlqb000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt4mt_0jqRlqb000

Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt has chosen a snowmen theme and put the “Pink” in “Pretty in Pink”. The pink decor and signs held by the snowman showcase what Pretty in Pink is all about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIp8D_0jqRlqb000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zs84K_0jqRlqb000

About the Pretty in Pink Foundation

The Pretty in Pink Foundation was created to help those without insurance or unable to pay. It allows everyone in need to receive the same level of treatment at Pretty in Pink Boutique.

Lack of insurance or the ability to pay should not stop someone from receiving the treatment they deserve. Any monetary donations received go towards helping those who cannot afford treatment themselves. They also accept donations of lightly used prostheses, bras, and compression garments. You can donate to the foundation here.

Pretty in Pink Boutique

Voting for your favorite Christmas tree closes on Friday the 23rd, so be sure to get your votes in while you can!

If you or a loved one is battling breast cancer, know that Pretty In Pink Boutique provides support through it all. If you are looking for a compassionate ear that will listen or if you have questions, please reach out. Pretty In Pink Boutique is committed to your well-being the whole way through and may be able to assist or provide resources to help you or a loved one.

Please contact us via phone or email and let us know how we can help. Call (615) 777-PINK.

Sumner County, TN
