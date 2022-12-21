ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of ex-NFLer Damon Arnette’s arrest emerges: ‘You’re a f–king idiot’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 4 days ago

Former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was given a verbal whooping by the police officer who pulled him over during his arrest in July for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

In police bodycam footage on the night of the arrest, one cop can be heard telling Arnette, who was 25 at the time: “We gave you a f–king break! You knew your f–king license was suspended.”

“I got practice in the morning, “Arnette responded, to which the officer retorted, “It doesn’t matter bro, you’re going to jail, bro. We can’t keep giving you breaks.”

Then, an officer begins searching Arnette while he is handcuffed and standing against his car, while the officer pulls out various items from Arnette’s pockets.

“You’re a f–king idiot, bro,” the officer says in the video. “You had the chance to go home. You f–ked it up.”

While in the police car, one officer can be heard saying, “You know, it’s really sad man. We really try and give people chances. You just pissed me off man. You think we’re stupid? You think we don’t know what’s up? It’s Miami beach, it’s Miami f–king beach bro. You think that we don’t know that sh-t, that we’re stupid, that we’re born yesterday?

Police body cam footage obtained by TMZ shows NFL cornerback Damon Arnette during his arrest in Miami Beach on July 26, 2022.
Police body cam footage obtained by TMZ shows NFL cornerback Damon Arnette during his arrest in Miami Beach on July 26, 2022.
Police body cam footage obtained by TMZ shows NFL cornerback Damon Arnette during his arrest in Miami Beach on July 26, 2022.
“You dropped a dollar with a tube on it earlier. … Your girl picked up, didn’t say nothing. Could’ve had you earlier bro and now you’re going to jail for what? ‘Cause, you’re stupid.

“I’m just venting because honestly, it sucks. We can’t even give people warnings without them f–king it up for themselves.”

The former first-round pick was pulled over twice in a span of four hours in Miami Beach on July 26, and was warned both times that his license was expired. When police pulled him over for a second time, they searched Arnette’s vehicle and found what they called a “white powdery substance, consistent with that of cocaine.”

Video footage from Damon Arnette’s July arrest shows the NFL free-agent cornerback being chastised by police.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce avoids a tackle by Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette during a game at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
During the first stop, police told Arnette he was not allowed to drive until his license was reinstated and permitted the passenger in the car with Arnette to operate the vehicle, Fox News reported at the time.

Arnette was eventually charged with felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor knowingly driving with a suspended license, according to TMZ.

In September, Arnette entered a diversion program in an attempt to close the case. At the time, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office told the outlet that Arnette must submit to random drug testing, complete a substance abuse evaluation, report monthly and pay fees, among other conditions of the program, adding that if Arnette complies, then prosecutors would revisit his charges.

NFL corner back Damon Arnette in a police booking photo after his arrest on Jan. 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In a separate situation in January, Arnette was arrested and booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of carrying or concealing a weapon without a permit and two counts of possession of controlled substances in Las Vegas.

Arnette was released by the Raiders in November 2021 after a disturbing video of the defensive back waving a gun and threatening to kill someone surfaced on social media.

The Ohio State product appeared in 13 games for the Raiders, starting seven, between 2020 and 2021. Arnette had brief stints with the Dolphins and Chiefs and is currently a free agent.

RaidersLakersDodgers
4d ago

Pulled over twice in 4 hours. First was a warning your license was suspended. 2nd time because you continued to drive later on. Stupidity

donnalake
4d ago

Here's your brain, here's your brain on drugs...ruined your life n bank account for what? Your def sick, get help, I am sure you're breaking your ms heart

Reb Hollister
4d ago

he fits right in the NATIONAL FELONS LEAGUE and an outstanding member 3 times the league should be so proud of his sections

