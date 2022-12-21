ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FCC proposes record $300M fine for ‘auto warranty’ robocalls

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvJJE_0jqRllQb00

The government wants two California men to pay for those annoying robocalls about car warranties.

The Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday proposed a $300 million fine against the auto warranty robocall campaign, the largest-ever penalty proposed by the agency over unwanted calls.

Roy Cox Jr. and Michael Aaron Jones — were accused of running the scheme via their Sumco Panama company and other entities. More than 5 billion apparently illegal robocalls were made to more than half a billion phone numbers during a three-month span in 2021 “using pre-recorded voice calls to press consumers to speak to a ‘warranty specialist’ about extending or reinstating their car’s warranty.”

A lawyer for Cox did not immediately comment. A lawyer for Jones could not immediately be identified.

“We will be relentless in pursing the groups behind these schemes by limiting their access to US communications networks and holding them to account for their conduct,” said FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal.

It was the latest government action targeting the robocall operation.

In July, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Cox and Jones and others alleging they orchestrated an “unlawful and complex robocall scheme, at times besieging consumers with more than 77 million robocalls a day to generate sales leads” — often for fraudulent auto warranty extensions. Cox denied the allegations in a court filing.

The FCC noted that under a Federal Trade Commission actions both Jones and Cox are prohibited from making telemarketing calls.

In 2017, a US judge in California approved default judgments against Jones and nine companies the FTC charged with “running an operation that blasted consumers with billions of illegal telemarketing robocalls.”

The court permanently banned Jones and the companies from all telemarketing activities and imposed a $2.7 million penalty.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex Caroline Ellison faced 110 years in jail before plea

Disgraced FTX crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison was facing up to 110 years in prison before she agreed to cooperate with the federal government, her plea agreement shows. The former Alameda hedge fund CEO, 28, pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in an agreement signed on Monday. “The total maximum sentence of incarceration on Counts One through Seven of the Information is 110 years’ imprisonment,” the document filed by the US attorney for the Southern District of New York read. The agreement also indicates that Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang had agreed to “cooperate fully” with the feds, in exchange...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX pals ran ‘massive, multi-year’ crypto fraud: SEC

A damning civil complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) this week against Caroline Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang includes elaborate details of disgraced crypto bro Sam Bankman-Fried’s “massive, years-long fraud” that allegedly saw him diverting customer funds to maintain his hedge fund. In the complaint dated Dec. 21, the SEC claimed Ellison and Wang– both of whom pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges related to the ongoing scandal this week – knew Bankman-Fried was misleading customers about FTX’s risk profile. In addition to using customer funds to “make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations,” Bankman-Fried...
New York Post

Crime Stoppers, Canadian law enforcement absent from University of Idaho murders probe

Idaho’s three Crime Stoppers programs have stayed silent about the shocking murders of four University of Idaho students, which is “surprising,” one area program director told The Post. As cops in Moscow, Idaho, apparently scramble to make progress in the high-profile case, Crime Stoppers groups in the region have instead made pleas on Facebook for information about luggage stolen from an airport, and an unrelated burglary case. The shocking lack of attention to the headline-making killings is unusual because the state has historically boasted “strong” Crime Stoppers programs, said Larry Wieda, who has been the executive director of Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

High utility charges could derail MTA’s $1.1B electric bus transition

The MTA’s $1.1 billion plans to buy 500 new electric buses could be derailed unless New York state’s utility regulator cuts the authority slack on its electric bill, transit officials warned. Gov. Kathy Hochul and her appointed MTA leadership have touted ambitious plans to convert the entire fleet of 5,800 to electric power, beginning with the new purchase. But powering just the existing 15 electric buses currently costs two to three times diesel or natural gas, officials wrote in Dec. 6. comments submitted to the state Public Service Commission (PSC). State law signed by Hochul last year required the PSC to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Why 2023 will be like 1967’s ‘Summer of Love’ for the stock market

Hot inflation and recession fears. Spiking interest rates from the Fed. Divisive US politics. A regional war overseas with global repercussions. I’m not talking about 2022 – I’m talking about 1966. A familiar set of fears dogged stocks during the year that also gave us the Chevy Camaro, the NFL-AFL merger and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” But a year later, 1967 delivered not only the “Summer of Love,” but also a stunning rally for stocks as economic fears faded. This year has been uncannily 1966ish. Expect a startling, 1967-like bull market in the year ahead. Markets always move most on surprises...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy