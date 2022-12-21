ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA Begins Investigation of Salt Bae’s World Cup Appearance

Well, now we know what can get FIFA to lose its cool. Playing a World Cup in the fall and winter? Totally fine. The human rights violations that went into building facilities for the aforementioned World Cup? Entirely copacetic. The host nation abruptly changing course on beer a handful of days before the tournament begins? Sure, why not.
