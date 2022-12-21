Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Dodgers were surprised by 1 aspect of Trevor Bauer decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers have two weeks to decide what they want to do with Trevor Bauer now that the he has been reinstated, and it sounds like they expected to have more time to address the situation. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times was told by people familiar with the situation that the... The post Report: Dodgers were surprised by 1 aspect of Trevor Bauer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars
It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
Here are Dodgers’ options for what to do with Trevor Bauer
Trevor Bauer received some big news on Thursday, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers must make a decision about their pitcher. Bauer’s 324-game suspension from MLB was reduced by an arbitrator on Thursday to 194 games. Bauer was given credit for serving 194 games already and was immediately reinstated. Now that Bauer, who was on... The post Here are Dodgers’ options for what to do with Trevor Bauer appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team
Craig Kimbrel has signed with a new team. Kimbrel reached a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies that will pay him $10 million, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Kimbrel joins a team that made it to the World Series last season while using several different relievers for saves. The 34-year-old had a disappointing season with... The post Craig Kimbrel signs with World Series team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have added a big bat to their lineup. The Blue Jays on Friday acquired slugging outfielder Daulton Varsho in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Arizona landed top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel in the deal. Moreno is Toronto’s best prospect and one of... The post Diamondbacks trade slugging outfielder to Blue Jays appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Predicting Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the majors
Outlining a possible timeline for Marcelo Mayer’s Boston Red Sox debut. The Boston Red Sox have made some moves this offseason, but not all of them went over well with the fans. This free agency period has given us a good idea of top prospect Marcelo Mayer’s timeline to the Major Leagues.
Dodgers Come to Terms with Former Cubs Farm Hand
The Dodgers continue looking at cheaper options to bolster their pitching unit
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
A familiar face may be on the move for Boston
Orioles trade INF Lewin Diaz to Braves for cash
The Orioles traded infielder Lewin Diaz to the Braves for cash on Thursday.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0