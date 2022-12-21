Read full article on original website
Get Your Snowblower Before The Storm!
When mother nature decides to unleash on Michigan, she takes no prisoners. We can look forward to a white Christmas this year along with potential blizzard like conditions and heavy snow. Mid Michigan has a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). Mid Michigan has the potential to get anywhere from six to eighteen inches of snow.
Turns Out There Are Benefits to Living in Michigan In Winter. Here Are 7 of Them:
Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a holiday blizzard!. It's been a rough start to winter and it only just technically began. Bundle up because we've got a long, cold season ahead of us. And if you're someone who actually likes winter in Michigan-- well good for you!. I am...
Open Letter To Winter Storm Elliott
Thank you for ensuring that mid Michigan will have a white Christmas. I have wanted one of these for many years. Your arrival is just in time. I have lived in Michigan most of my life. I grew up on Lake Michigan and had a white Christmas every year. I am not compaining about your arrival or the snow that will be coming along with you. I do have a few things to get off my chest.
The Time Wisconsin Tried To Steal The Upper Peninsula
The ties between the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin have always been close, and once The Badger State made a part of the U.P. an offer to come on over. The Wisconsin State Legislature Made An Offer In 1921. In late January 1921, the Wisconsin Sate Legislature made a joint resolution...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Planning To Travel For The Holidays? You Better Leave From Michigan Today
It's the final week of the year for a lot of us, and we'll all counting down the hours until we can hit the road to be with our family and loved ones. And if you have plans to leave to travel long distances, you may want to pack up and head out early if you're able.
Warning! Temperatures Are Ideal For Frostbite
Winter storm Elliott is still making his way through mid Michigan. Temperatures today are bitter cold. The current temp as I am writing this is 6 degrees, with a "feels like" temp of -15 degrees. Forecasted high temps thru monday top out at 20 degrees with lows around 10-14 degrees.
The Most Beautiful Town in Michigan?
Even though there are the tongue-in-cheek naysayers who think their town, city, or village “stinks” and is “crummy”, many Michigan residents stand by their hometowns and feel theirs is the ‘most beautiful’. As far as a legitimate “Most Beautiful Place” - again, it’s all...
Blizzard Prep For Christmas Storm 2022
We all know by now that we will have a white Christmas. Snow is supposed to start falling tomorrow afternoon (Thursday 12/22) and it will be heavy at times. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 4pm Thursday (12/22) thru 7pm Saturday (12/24). There is the potential for...
The Shipwreck at the Bottom of Lake Saint Clair, Michigan
Let’s face it…even though it pales in comparison to our five Great Lakes, I still think Lake Saint Clair should be the sixth one…or at least an honorary member. And, like all the other five, Lake Saint Clair has its share of shipwrecks and sunken boats. With 430 square miles of water, the lake was a main passageway for cargo ships on their way thru the other Great Lakes. So it only stands to reason the lake should have its fair share of sunken vessels. And it does.
Huge Disagreement on Pre-Christmas Snow Forecast for Mid-Michigan
Depends on who you ask. You're likely to get responses that vary wildly. Accuweather.com and the National Weather Service are both generally trusted sources when it comes to forecasting Mid-Michigan weather, but they are very far apart when it comes to forecasting the winter storm that's bearing down on us as we approach Christmas 2022.
Go Out! Mid Michigan Restaurants Open On Christmas
Christmas 2022 is shaping up to be a wild one. With the winter storm warning in effect and the forecasted amounts of snow, everything seems to be "up in the air". Weather can make things crazy and we need to adapt and overcome. Perhaps this Christmas you weren't able to...
Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Michigan Winter
After we just experienced the most snowfall this past weekend, we are being bombarded by snow yet again this weekend. Make sure you have everything you need for a cozy weekend in because I promise you...you are not going anywhere. Grab your shovels, rock salt, gloves, jackets, food, water bottles,...
5 Things Michigan Transplants Need to Be Ready for This Winter
If this is your first winter in Michigan, you're about to experience something rather unique. Here are five things that transplants to the state of Michigan need to be ready for as we approach another winter season. Michigan Drivers May Not Be Any Better at Winter Driving Than Your State.
Did The Beloved Saran Wrap Ball Game Start In Michigan?
My family looks forward to hanging out during the holidays. We love, aggressively playing games. All sorts of them: board games, Jack Box (digital interactive games for all ages), Uno with all of our own rules and other card games, but 'never have we ever' played 'Saran Wrap Ball.'. What...
Michigan-Based Company Hiring for More Positions In State
More jobs are going to be created right here in the state of Michigan. Carhartt Plans to Hire Over 100 Workers in Michigan. The Detroit Free Press reports that Carhartt, based out of Dearborn, Michigan, has "plans to hire up to 125 more workers in Dearborn". This decision comes in...
Gone to Pot: Michigan Marijuana Prices Reach An All-Time Low
There's certainly no shortage of dispensaries throughout Michigan-- especially in our neck of the woods!. It seems as though the healthy competition between Michigan dispensaries has led to a decrease in marijuana prices and consumers are reaping the benefits. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency, the average price for...
Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight
'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
Horrornaments: Michigan-Based Family Company Creates Unique Horror-Themed Christmas Ornaments
A Michigan-based company that makes horror-themed Christmas ornaments has gotten a new lease on life thanks to a viral TikTok video. Which Styx Song Was Inspired by Day Drinking at a Bar in Niles, Michigan?. Just a couple of weeks before Christmas, Makayla Burns and her father were worried that...
