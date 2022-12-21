ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission Viejo, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the evening. High temperatures are expected to drop sharply...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Weekend Trolley Service to Operate from January to March

Weekend trolley service is returning to San Clemente from January to March 2023, per a unanimous vote from the San Clemente City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Operating the trolley on weekends for the next three months is estimated to cost $93,230, which also covers service on the Martin Luther King Jr. (Jan. 16) and Presidents’ Day (Feb. 20) holidays.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Qazi Cosmetic Clinic Has Relocated to Newport Beach

Dr. Nadir Qazi, owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, has taken his cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery center to Newport Beach. As of December 12, Qazi Cosmetic Clinic will be located at 20271 SW Birch Street, Suite 100, in Newport Beach. After building a successful business near the Irvine Spectrum, Dr....
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
City Manager Explains Paid Parking Revenue Collections, Where Money Goes

Featured image: Paid parking has expanded in Downtown San Juan Capistrano, as the area continues to see frequent activity from locals and visitors. Photo: Collin Breaux. Paid public parking for San Juan Capistrano was first instituted in 2019 at the privately owned Franciscan Plaza parking structure next to the downtown movie theater. Since then, paid parking has expanded to lots in front of Trevor’s at the Tracks and behind Swallow’s Inn, which are partially owned by the city or completely by a private owner.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Santa visited the kids at CHOC with help from the Orange Fire Department

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Orange City Fire Department was blessed with the opportunity to partner with the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s Hook and Ladder event and assist Santa Claus with a very special visit. Orange Truck One used its 100-foot aerial ladder to give Santa a lift, so he could wave to the children who are unfortunately confined to their hospital rooms.
ORANGE, CA
City Sets Plans and Specifications for Permanent Council Chamber

Featured image: The City Council playfully tears down the old City Hall building during their last meeting in the facility. Photo: Collin Breaux. The San Juan Capistrano City Council plans to move into new and permanent Council Chambers by next year, signing off on plans and specifications for construction of the coming facility during a meeting on Dec. 13.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center celebrates topping out of $80m Innovative Women’s Health Pavilion

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the topping out, the marking of the placement of the last beam, of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new, $80 million, state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in summer 2023 in Laguna Hills, will elevate the future of women’s healthcare with a focus on their healthcare needs through all stages of their lives.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue

On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
SANTA ANA, CA
New City Council Members Sworn In, New Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Take Office

The Newport Beach City Council has a new look heading into 2023, with a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem plus four new City Council Members sworn into office. At the Newport Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the consent calendar was light on city business but the agenda was full with four outgoing city council members leaving, four new ones being sworn in, plus the council voting on a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for 2023.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran athletes help to donate Christmas trees for the troops

Some of the students who helped in the project donating trees for the troops. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School student athletes athletes took part in a project earlier this month to donate Christmas trees to the troops, according to Athletic Director Eric Olson. To see the...
IRVINE, CA
Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza

The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
COSTA MESA, CA
Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01

Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA

