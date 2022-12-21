Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, December 25, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the evening. High temperatures are expected to drop sharply...
localocnews.com
Weekend Trolley Service to Operate from January to March
Weekend trolley service is returning to San Clemente from January to March 2023, per a unanimous vote from the San Clemente City Council at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Operating the trolley on weekends for the next three months is estimated to cost $93,230, which also covers service on the Martin Luther King Jr. (Jan. 16) and Presidents’ Day (Feb. 20) holidays.
localocnews.com
Qazi Cosmetic Clinic Has Relocated to Newport Beach
Dr. Nadir Qazi, owner of Qazi Cosmetic Clinic, has taken his cosmetic dermatology and plastic surgery center to Newport Beach. As of December 12, Qazi Cosmetic Clinic will be located at 20271 SW Birch Street, Suite 100, in Newport Beach. After building a successful business near the Irvine Spectrum, Dr....
localocnews.com
City Manager Explains Paid Parking Revenue Collections, Where Money Goes
Featured image: Paid parking has expanded in Downtown San Juan Capistrano, as the area continues to see frequent activity from locals and visitors. Photo: Collin Breaux. Paid public parking for San Juan Capistrano was first instituted in 2019 at the privately owned Franciscan Plaza parking structure next to the downtown movie theater. Since then, paid parking has expanded to lots in front of Trevor’s at the Tracks and behind Swallow’s Inn, which are partially owned by the city or completely by a private owner.
localocnews.com
Santa visited the kids at CHOC with help from the Orange Fire Department
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, the Orange City Fire Department was blessed with the opportunity to partner with the Children’s Hospital of Orange County’s Hook and Ladder event and assist Santa Claus with a very special visit. Orange Truck One used its 100-foot aerial ladder to give Santa a lift, so he could wave to the children who are unfortunately confined to their hospital rooms.
localocnews.com
City Sets Plans and Specifications for Permanent Council Chamber
Featured image: The City Council playfully tears down the old City Hall building during their last meeting in the facility. Photo: Collin Breaux. The San Juan Capistrano City Council plans to move into new and permanent Council Chambers by next year, signing off on plans and specifications for construction of the coming facility during a meeting on Dec. 13.
localocnews.com
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center celebrates topping out of $80m Innovative Women’s Health Pavilion
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a leading, innovative nonprofit medical center in Orange County, celebrated the topping out, the marking of the placement of the last beam, of its forthcoming Women’s Health Pavilion. The new, $80 million, state-of-the-art three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility, which is scheduled to open in summer 2023 in Laguna Hills, will elevate the future of women’s healthcare with a focus on their healthcare needs through all stages of their lives.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce Hosts Mayor’s Reception, Chamber Awards
The Newport Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13 was all business, but the Mayor’s reception at the Back Bay Bistro that followed the council meeting was a jovial affair attended by the new city council members as well as numerous city dignitaries and business owners. The event...
localocnews.com
In-custody death of inmate transported to hospital for health issue
On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
localocnews.com
Cypress celebrates outgoing Council Members, swears in new, chooses Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem
Year-end Council reorganization begins with celebration of outgoing Members. As 2022 is an election year, this year’s Council reorganiztion meeting began with a celebratory send-off for two termed-out Council Members, Paulo Morales and Jon Peat. California State Senator Janet Nguyen was on hand with State commendations. These fancy accolades...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Costa Mesa rallies in second half for comeback victory over Santa Ana
Costa Mesa point guard Christian Dasca dribbles as he tries to find an open teammate while Santa Ana’s Nicholas Chavez pursues during the closing stages of the first quarter. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Costa Mesa High School’s boys basketball team overcame a 13-point halftime deficit...
localocnews.com
New City Council Members Sworn In, New Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Take Office
The Newport Beach City Council has a new look heading into 2023, with a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem plus four new City Council Members sworn into office. At the Newport Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the consent calendar was light on city business but the agenda was full with four outgoing city council members leaving, four new ones being sworn in, plus the council voting on a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for 2023.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran athletes help to donate Christmas trees for the troops
Some of the students who helped in the project donating trees for the troops. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran High School student athletes athletes took part in a project earlier this month to donate Christmas trees to the troops, according to Athletic Director Eric Olson. To see the...
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Boys Basketball Survives Beckman Press in North-South Challenge
LAS FLORES – As the Beckman press nearly evaporated a double-digit lead for the San Juan Hills boys basketball team, the Stallions got a clutch bucket and-one from its “go-to guy” to get back on track on Thursday, Dec. 22. San Juan Hills led by as many...
localocnews.com
LBPD seeks public’s help in investigation of fatal traffic collision at PCH and Orange Avenue
Detectives from the Long Beach Police Department’s Collision Investigation Detail are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a white, four-door sedan, that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision on Nov. 21, 2022, which resulted in the death of a man. Follow-up investigation by...
localocnews.com
LBPD Homicide detectives are investigating murder at 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard
On Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 5:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding an injured person, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male adult off...
localocnews.com
Shots were allegedly fired outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza
The Costa Mesa Police received calls about a shooting in a parking lot outside the Nordstrom at the South Coast Plaza on Thursday night, Dec. 22., at around 8:30 p.m. Police investigators believe that there may have been an attempted robbery prompted the shooting, but the victim fended off the robber by pulling a gun and firing it.
localocnews.com
Mom-killing felon indicted again on felony charges that he made a weapon in jail
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 19-year-old man who stabbed his mother to death when he was 13 years old has been indicted by a grand jury on felony charges for manufacturing a shank while being housed at the Orange County Jail. Ike Souzer, 19, of Garden Grove, has been...
localocnews.com
Felon heading to state prison for the next 14 years after a hammer attack in Garden Grove
Jesse Bizarro, a 36-year-old felon, is heading to prison for the next 14 years after he was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 22, for attacking a 40-year-old man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar. Bizarro’s victim was severely injured in the hammer attack. The assault happened at a...
localocnews.com
Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01
Seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Details for seven day local weather forecast for December 25 through January 01. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North wind around...
