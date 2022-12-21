Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Non-fungible tokens are still emerging as a relatively new and revolutionary form of blockchain technology, and security surrounding NFTs is still playing catch up. While it can be difficult for investors to ensure that their assets are kept safe at all times, they're unlikely to find a more reliable way to keep their non-fungible tokens than cold storage.

1 DAY AGO