ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

New murder trial dates set for Casey White

By Zach Hester
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WAAX_0jqRkPmS00

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) — On Tuesday, a judge set a pair of new murder trial dates for Casey White, the former Lauderdale County inmate whose escape led to a national manhunt earlier this year.

White is charged with capital murder for the death of Connie Ridgeway in 2015. He also faces a murder charge for the death of correctional officer Vicky White earlier this year.

Police respond to shooting on Melody Road

Investigators say Vicky helped Casey escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in April. The sheriff’s office says the two were on the run for 11 days before he was captured and she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He is charged with murder for her death — on the grounds that she died while he engaged in the crime of escaping from jail.

That trial date is set for April 17, 2023.

The capital murder trial for the death of Connie Ridgeway is set for June 12, 2023. Both sides have until January 27 to submit questions for a jury questionnaire.

A status conference is set for February 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

Florence Man Arrested and Accused of Statutory Rape

OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY RESPONDED TO 2166 BELVIEW ROAD TO ATTEMPT TO LOCATE A MISSING JUVENILE FEMALE FROM FLORIDA. OFFICERS LOCATED THE 15-YEAR-OLD MISSING FEMALE ALONG WITH HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL, 23, OF FLORENCE. AFTER FURTHER INVESTIGATION IT WAS DETERMINED THAT HOR CUCUL TRAVELED TO FLORIDA TO PICKUP THE JUVENILE AND THEN BROUGHT HER TO FLORENCE. IT WAS ALSO DETERMINED THAT THE TWO WERE IN A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP. HERMELINDO HOR CUCUL WAS ARRESTED FOR STATUTORY RAPE AND TRAVELING TO MEET A CHILD FOR UNLAWFUL SEX ACTS. HOR CURCUL IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $100,000.00 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy