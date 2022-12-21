ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Fatal shooting on Moore Drive in Appomattox County: Deputies

CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — According to deputies, there was a fatal shooting in Appomattox County on Christmas Eve. According to deputies, on Saturday at approximately 10:45 a.m., deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private home on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
WSET

Fire reported at Horizon Home on Lakeview Drive: Video

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A fire was reported at the Horizon Home on Lakeview Drive Sunday afternoon. In a video sent to us by an ABC13 viewer, fire trucks can be seen outside the intermediate care facility. Horizon Behavior Health constructed the building in 2019 to accommodate patients with...
WSET

Part of Wards Road closed due to tree down: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A part of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed on Friday following a tree down in the area. Lynchburg's Department of Emergency Services said the 3600 block of Wards Road on the southbound side was blocked in the morning. The Police Department (LPD) told ABC13...
WSET

Motor vehicle crash on Big Island Highway: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. According to firefighters, units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle...
WSET

28-year-old dies in Bedford County crash: VSP

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County, VSP said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
chathamstartribune.com

Danville poice ask public for assistance with car break-ins

=The Danville police knocked on doors along Arlington Road Wednesday in an attempt to educate residents about a recent rash of car break-ins. Since Dec. 1 there have been more than 20 reported incidents of thefts from cars and every part of the city has been hit, according to Lt. Eric Ellis with the Danville Police Department.
wina.com

Albemarle Police investigate a 2nd Stony Point Road murder within two months

BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police are reporting another homicide on Stony Point Road. Shortly after 9:30 last night, police, fire, and rescue were dispatched to the 5200 block of Stony Point Road — not to far from Barboursville — for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle on the roadway. Deputies arrived and determined the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased.
WSET

Water line broken on Fort Avenue, repairs to delay traffic

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Water Resources crews are currently working on a water main break on Fort Avenue, Sunday evening. Traffic is currently restricted in the outboard lane in the 5000 block of Fort Avenue. Residents in the area may experience water pressure or service issues during the...
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages. ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop. The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description...
WSET

Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
WSET

City of Roanoke chooses vendor to conduct analysis of Police Department

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke has selected a vendor to take a closer look at the Police Department. They have chosen the Center for Public Safety Management, LLC (CPSM) to perform a comprehensive analysis of the current organizational structure, staffing levels, and operations of RPD. The...
