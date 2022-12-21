ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

luxury-houses.net

A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas

The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend

Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million

11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club

Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m.

Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 …. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m. North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 …. North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

These Were Las Vegas’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the openings they were most excited for in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV

