3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
luxury-houses.net
A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas
The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
Las Vegas receives $140 million for water treatment improvements
According to state leaders, the project will ensure clean water for future generations.
Resorts World Las Vegas to welcome iconic California Donut Brand Randy's Donuts
The location will feature a 24/7 pop-up window inside the breakfast restaurant "Suns Out, Buns Out," offering a variety of donuts to satisfy any sweet tooth.
lvsportsbiz.com
Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend
Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
luxury-houses.net
A Designer Dream Home with A Thoughtfully Designed Open Floor Plan in Las Vegas is Selling for $3.7 Million
11448 Opal Springs Way Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 11448 Opal Springs Way, Las Vegas, Nevada is a guard-gated designer dream home with updated amenities including French oak hardwood flooring, silver travertine decking, closets, light fixtures, Control4 home automation, whole-home sound, and more. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11448 Opal Springs Way, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
8newsnow.com
Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
Fox5 KVVU
First Las Vegas Strip musical launched post-COVID will end its run in 2023
Snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures are disrupting air travel plans across the United States, including here in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Valley responds with dozens of toys for children of needy families. Updated: 14 hours ago. Moments of Blessings House of Prayer near east Lake Mead and Nellis...
KTNV
Archived, iconic Las Vegas photos shown to public for the first time at Fremont Street
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority created a 75th anniversary website that shows iconic images of early Las Vegas. Some of these photos have yet to be seen by the public until the website was published, LVCVA officials said. The historical photos played a role in promoting tourism to Las Vegas since 1947.
This Year's Best Las Vegas Strip Deal Was One That Never Happened
Las Vegas entered 2022 with a whimper. After a year that had been ruined due to covid, it seemed like the turning of the calendar would mark a new beginning for the Las Vegas Strip. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of Las Vegas's largest conventions, which had been canceled...
Kui Korean Grill to Open in Las Vegas South Premium Outlets
Kui Korean Grill will offer a selection of Korean BBQ dishes along with Kui Korean Street Food
Travel woes continue at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas
The holiday travel woes continue at Harry Reid International, and on the eve of Christmas, travelers are still dealing with delays and cancellations
8newsnow.com
A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club
Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
Dog left for dead at landfill outside Las Vegas dies, deputies search for owner
PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A dog left for dead at a dump in Pahrump has died, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Saturday. Deputies discovered the severely dehydrated pitbull at the landfill on Christmas Eve, they said. Despite veterinarians’ efforts to save her, the dog died later in the day. Sheriff’s deputies suspect a person left […]
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m.
Mary Jane’s Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 …. Mary Jane's Forecast: Saturday, Dec. 24 at 11:17 p.m. North Las Vegas police release bodycam footage, 911 …. North Las Vegas police have released bodycam footage and 911 calls from the night of a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers.
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests each hit $100K jackpots at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two guests at a Las Vegas Strip casino are celebrating the holiday with some extra money in their pockets after hitting massive jackpots. According to posts from Caesars Palace on Twitter, one guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing video poker. A second guest hit a $100,000 jackpot on a slot machine, the property tweeted.
8newsnow.com
Lee Canyon introduces new tech for quicker, more organized access to lifts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Lee Canyon staff had a busy holiday weekend, but new technology introduced this season is making the experience for those hitting the slopes quicker and more organized. While the Las Vegas valley is expected to have a mild Christmas holiday, unlike other parts of the country,...
Consumer Electronics Show to break records in Las Vegas in January 2023
The Consumer Electronics Show, one of the world's largest conferences, will return to Las Vegas in January 2023.
Eater
These Were Las Vegas’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the openings they were most excited for in 2022.
