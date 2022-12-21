10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO